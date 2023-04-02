Brittney Griner understands what it’s like to spend time in a Russian prison, and she understands what Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is going through.

Brittney Griner is calling on the U.S. to do "everything in our power" to bring home a detained reporter who Moscow is accusing of espionage.https://t.co/j8PUJqA1fe — NPR (@NPR) April 2, 2023

The reporter was imprisoned last week by Russian authorities as he was accused of spying on behalf of the U.S. Government. Griner has gone on record through her Instagram account asking President Biden to do everything he can to make sure the reporter is safe and can eventually come home.

“Our hearts are filled with great concern for Evan Gershkovich and his family since Evan’s detainment in Russia. Every American who is taken is ours to fight for and every American returned is a win for us all.”

No U.S. journalist has been jailed in Russia on a charge of spying since the Cold War. The Wall Street Journal has denied that Gershkovich is involved in anything other than reporting and flatly rejected Russia’s charges against its employee.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Biden has sent a message to Russian authorities urging them to let Gershkovich go. Vice President Kamala Harris added that she is “deeply concerned” about the arrest and the rising animosity with Moscow.

Brittney Griner was jailed in Russia in February, 2022 while traveling to Russia to play overseas in the offseason. The Phoenix Mercury star was stopped at Sheremetyevo Airport outside of Moscow after customs officials allege they found vape cartridges that contained oil derived from cannabis in her luggage.

Griner was in Russia to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg, a team she had played for since 2014. Griner remained imprisoned until she was released in December.