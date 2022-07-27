The rumors pegging Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell as the future of the Knicks have been endless this offseason. One large component is his true affinity to the area as a New York native. Spida showcased that further as he touted his side in the Mets-Yankees subways series going on this week.

Donovan Mitchell, an unabashed Mets fan, talked some serious trash after his squad took the opener, 6-3, against the Yankees on Tuesday night. He showed off the full gamut of emotions that any passionate baseball fan would have expressed in the game.

Yankee fans real quiet rn 😭😭😭 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 27, 2022

Mitchell started off hyped hours earlier in the day, sending out a warning to Yankees fans ahead of time that he’d be insufferable should the Mets win. Here’s the before:

Subway Series Tonight‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ Yankee fans better hope we don’t win y’all wont hear the end of it😂 #LFGM @Mets — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 26, 2022

And the after:

Y’all gon hate me by the end of the night 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2jXgq5Di6K — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 26, 2022

He gave Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker his flowers after getting over a rocky first inning wherein he gave up back-to-back home runs to Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo. Walker finished with a quality start, surrendering just one more earned run through six innings.

Big shoutout to my guy @tai_walker he could’ve folded after the first inning but he stayed strong!! Respect my guy 💯💯 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 27, 2022

Spida Mitchell was clearly riding the emotional roller coaster that was that first inning that saw the Yankees go up two runs, only to see his Mets double up on them in the bottom half with four runs of their own. 17 minutes makes a big difference.

Im sick rn — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 26, 2022

Whether or not Donovan Mitchell ends up in a Knicks jersey remains to be seen. But it’s clear that his ties to the New York area are as strong as ever – at least when it comes to baseball.