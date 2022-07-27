Quantcast
Connect with us

Donovan Mitchell taunts Yankees fans over Mets win in subway series opener

Donovan Mitchell New York Mets Knicks Yankees

The rumors pegging Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell as the future of the Knicks have been endless this offseason. One large component is his true affinity to the area as a New York native. Spida showcased that further as he touted his side in the Mets-Yankees subways series going on this week.

Donovan Mitchell, an unabashed Mets fan, talked some serious trash after his squad took the opener, 6-3, against the Yankees on Tuesday night. He showed off the full gamut of emotions that any passionate baseball fan would have expressed in the game.

Mitchell started off hyped hours earlier in the day, sending out a warning to Yankees fans ahead of time that he’d be insufferable should the Mets win. Here’s the before:

And the after:

He gave Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker his flowers after getting over a rocky first inning wherein he gave up back-to-back home runs to Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo. Walker finished with a quality start, surrendering just one more earned run through six innings.

Spida Mitchell was clearly riding the emotional roller coaster that was that first inning that saw the Yankees go up two runs, only to see his Mets double up on them in the bottom half with four runs of their own. 17 minutes makes a big difference.

Whether or not Donovan Mitchell ends up in a Knicks jersey remains to be seen. But it’s clear that his ties to the New York area are as strong as ever – at least when it comes to baseball.

DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, Raptors, LeBron James, John Wall, Bradley Beal
JUST IN:
Related Topics