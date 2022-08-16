The New York Mets are one of the best teams in the National League and will try to hold off the Atlanta Braves to win the NL East. With all the hype surrounding this talented Mets team, more just got added with the decision to call up star prospect Brett Baty, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Baty is the second-ranked prospect for the Mets and No. 18 on the MLB Pipeline Top 100. While top overall prospect Francisco Alvarez isn’t expected to make it to the bigs until 2023, Baty is getting the call now to help with this playoff push. He plays third base and outfield.

The 22-year-old was New York’s first-round pick in 2019. Baty recently got called up to Triple-A after mashing in Double-A all season, and he hit .364 in six games with Syracuse before this decision to get him to the big leagues.

The decision to call up Baty to the majors now is an interesting one after Mets manager Buck Showalter said Monday he likely wouldn’t get the call, even after Luis Guillorme was put on the injured list. Eduardo Escobar is also dealing with an injury that’s limiting him.

The Mets are currently 75-41, which is 4.5 games ahead of the streaking Braves. New York lost on Monday to Atlanta in ugly fashion, 13-1, and will try to get back on the right track Tuesday. While Brett Baty won’t be active for Tuesday’s game, he’s expected to be active for Wednesday’s game.

This is a crucial four-game set between the Mets and Braves as they battle for the division. Atlanta has won seven games in a row, but New York is 8-2 in its last 10 games to maintain a healthy lead.