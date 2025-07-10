The New York Mets lost the first game of their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles 3-1. Despite seven shutout innings from Drew Peterson, New York could not hold on to their lead and win the game. After squeaking out an extra-innings win on Tuesday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has some offensive issues to work on, despite Pete Alonso's heroics earlier this week.

New York has been one of the premier teams in Major League Baseball all season. After the Mets signed Juan Soto to an enormous contract this winter, the pressure was on for them to perform. They are still just behind the Philadelphia Phillies at the top of the National League East, but they have their concerns.

After the early game on Thursday, Mendoza spoke to SNY about his teams performance. He applauded Peterson's performance, but said that the offense needs to be better in order for his team to win games.

"You're already in the 8th inning, 90 pitches. He did his part. We can sit here and talk about it all we want – at the end of the day, we didn't execute offensively." – Carlos Mendoza on David Peterson exiting the game pic.twitter.com/NcEU5j4ASu — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

“You're already in the 8th inning, 90 pitches. He did his part,” Mendoza said about his starter. We can sit here and talk about it all we want – at the end of the day, we didn't execute offensively.”

Mendoza has expressed his frustration with New York's offense throughout the season. Alonso has been steady at first base, but the Mets made news when Soto's lack of effort was called out. Since then, the former All-Star has played much better. However, losing a game where the opponent scored just three runs is not going to cut it.

New York has a chance to avenge the loss by winning the second game of the doubleheader. If they do, Mendoza's team can ride into its last series before the All-Star break with some momentum. In a division as tight at the top as the NL East, the Mets need every win they can get.

Mendoza's point about the offense rings true for a team with World Series aspirations. If they cannot figure things out, it could be a long second half for Alonso and Co..