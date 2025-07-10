Fresh off a thrilling 7–6 win over the Orioles, the New York Mets are recalling infielder Luisangel Acuña from Triple-A Syracuse. The 23-year-old gets another shot to contribute at the big-league level. The move, set for the Mets’ Thursday doubleheader against the Orioles, aims to inject speed and energy into the lineup.

Acuña has found his stride during a 12-game stretch in Syracuse, slashing .289/.346/.378 with four RBIs and four stolen bases. His elite speed and athleticism remain his calling cards, while his defensive versatility, capable of covering second base, shortstop, third base, and even center field, makes him a valuable piece on both sides of the ball.

Earlier this season, Acuña showed flashes of potential in the majors. He batted .241 with 11 stolen bases in 158 plate appearances, disrupting opposing pitchers with his aggressiveness on the basepaths. While his offensive output cooled after a hot April, his speed continued to impact games.

This call-up isn’t just about depth, it’s a statement. With veteran outfielder Travis Jankowski recently designated for assignment, the Mets are opting for upside and energy. The Mets are entering a pivotal stretch. Acuña offers a high-ceiling alternative who could help swing momentum in tight games.

Defensively, Acuña has been reliable, posting a .993 fielding percentage and contributing two Defensive Runs Saved at second base. His glove, paired with his speed, gives the Mets more options late in games, whether they're protecting a lead or chasing one. Acuña’s return also gives the Mets a chance to evaluate his long-term fit as they plan beyond this season.

The next few weeks will be telling. If Luisangel Acuña can translate his Triple-A Syracuse success into steady big-league production, he could earn a more permanent role. For a team hunting for a spark, Luisangel Acuña might be exactly what the Mets need.

Is this the moment Acuña finally stakes his claim in Queens?