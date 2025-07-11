The New York Mets dropped the first game of their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles. Still, there was a silver lining: another Mets player is heading to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. Mets left-hander David Peterson will step in for Robbie Ray, who is unavailable due to a scheduled start on Sunday.

David Peterson earns his first All‑Star nod in his sixth big-league season. He owns a 6–4 record, a 3.06 ERA, and 93 strikeouts across 18 starts. He’s delivered consistent outings and worked deep into games. His latest effort featured six strikeouts and just one run allowed over seven innings.

The selection completes a comeback story. Peterson had offseason hip surgery and didn’t have a guaranteed spot in the rotation. But he returned stronger and more efficient. He now ranks among the league’s best ground-ball pitchers. His season highlight came in June with a complete-game shutout.

David Peterson joins Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Edwin Díaz on the National League squad. This marks the first time since 2022 that the Mets will send four players to the MLB All-Star Game. Juan Soto remains a possible fifth if another player drops out due to injury.

Still, not everyone in the Mets clubhouse is satisfied. Some players, including Brandon Nimmo, have questioned the All‑Star selection process. Nimmo criticized the “one-player-per-team” rule. He believes it hurts deeper rosters and excludes more deserving players. Both he and Soto had strong first halves but missed the initial cut.

Despite that, David Peterson’s addition gives the Mets another boost. It underscores the team’s depth and highlights the value of perseverance. His journey back from injury adds meaning to the selection. For fans, it’s a rewarding moment. For the Mets, it’s another sign that the club is finding its rhythm.

With the MLB All-Star Game approaching, the Mets look more complete than ever, entering the second half with four All-Stars and renewed momentum.

