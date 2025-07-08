It has been nearly a month since the last time New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga saw action in the big leagues, as he landed on the 15-day injured list because of a hamstring issue.

But the Japanese hurler appears to be close to a return on the mound for New York, with Mike Puma of the New York Post reporting that Senga will have a bullpen session this coming Wednesday.

Barring any hitches, Senga can be expected to toe the rubber when the Mets open their final series before the 2025 MLB All-Star break against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday. The 32-year-old Senga suffered the hamstring injury during a start against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on June 12.

“Senga is scheduled to throw a bullpen tomorrow. If no issues, he will start Friday in KC,” Puma wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Senga has also made a rehab appearance for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies last Saturday in which he gave up three earned runs on six hits with two free passes issued through 3.2 innings of work.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza seemed excited over the news of Senga's upcoming comeback, especially since it's happening before the Midsummer Classic.

“When he went down, in my head it was more like after the All-Star break,” Mendoza said of Senga (via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com). “For him to be in play for us now before we go into the All-Star break, it’s huge for us.”

“Huge,” Mendoza responded to a question about Senga’s looming return. “We saw it when he went down, how hard it was for us. He’s a big part of this team, he’s a big part of the rotation.”

The one-time National League All-Star has been solid for the Mets in the 2025 season. Before he got injured, Senga had a 7-3 record to go with a 1.47 ERA through 13 starts for New York, which will play the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series that begins this Tuesday night before the date with the Royals.

Apart from Senga, the Mets are also getting back Sean Manaea from injury, perhaps making an appearance before the break as well.