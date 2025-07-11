The New York Mets have one more series before the All-Star break. Unfortunately, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza will have to navigate it without his top two designated hitters. After Starling Marte hit the injured list with a knee bruise, New York called on Jesse Winker. He lasted all of two games before joining Marte, leaving Brandon Nimmo to pick up the slack in the outfield.

The Mets placed Winker on the IL with back inflammation, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon. The former All-Star and his bat were a secret weapon for Mendoza and New York. However, injuries and inconsistency has made his Mets tenure underwhelming so far. With Marte out, though, Winker had a chance to step up and contribute on an everyday basis.

New York took advantage of the open roster spot by recalling Jared Young. However, Nimmo will not get any relief in the outfield and Mark Vientos is the next in line at DH. So far this season, injuries have been few and far in between for the Mets. Mendoza had to survive without Kodai Senga for a stretch, but now the team is almost fully intact.

While there is never a good time for a player to get hurt, Winker has time to recover. After Sunday's series final against the Kansas City Royals, New York has five days until their next game. Winker will miss their first series of the second half of the season, but he could be back right after it.

He and Marte are both veterans dealing with injuries that could linger for hitters. While Winker's affects his swing, a knee bruise could prevent Marte from running the bases effectively. Without him healthy, Nimmo will remain in the outfield.

All New York can do is hope that both make full recoveries and contribute when they return to the lineup. If they can, the race for the National League East could last for the rest of the regular season.