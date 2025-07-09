The New York Mets are already sending three players to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta. Shortstop Francisco Lindor wants to add one more teammate to the traveling party.

Outfielder Juan Soto did not make the All-Star team for the first time since becoming a full-time player in 2019. A slow start to his Flushing tenure likely stunted his chances, but Lindor still believes there should be a spot for the 26-year-old slugger.

“He’s one of the best players in the league for a reason,” Lindor told MLB.com following the Mets' 7-6 extra-innings win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. “He’s an All-Star, and he should be there. He belongs in the All-Star Game. Hopefully, he makes it. Hopefully, there's an opportunity for him to make it, so the four of us can go there and get booed.”

Soto did not perform well in April or May, but enjoyed a monster June. He cranked 11 home runs and earned a 1.196 OPS across 27 games. Such a breakout was impressive, but it was not enough to make the cut.

He’s an All-Star for us,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “Frustrating, obviously. But I’m hoping in the next couple of days … he makes it. He’s an All-Star.”

The five-time Silver Slugger’s holistic stat line has started to look more like what many expected at the start of the year. Soto has hit 21 home runs, collected 52 RBIs, and earned a .908 OPS. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 100th percentile in BB% and the 96th percentile in Barrel%.

The Mets are sending Lindor, first baseman Pete Alonso, and closer Edwin Diaz to the Midsummer Classic. A potential Soto addition would make a strong statement to the rest of the National League.

While the Mets are battling the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL East crown, they have a strong lineup that can go toe-to-toe with anyone. If Soto plays like a true All-Star for the rest of the season, opposing pitchers will not know how to handle the Amazin's.