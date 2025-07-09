The New York Mets pulled off a dramatic comeback Tuesday night. Mets star Pete Alonso delivered the key blow, launching a game-tying two-run homer for the against the Orioles. The Mets eventually secured a thrilling 7-6 win in extra innings. They entered the eighth inning down by four runs but refused to fold. Francisco Lindor sparked the rally with a two-run shot that trimmed the deficit to 6-4. Just moments later, Alonso followed with a towering blast of his own. His homer tied the game and stunned the Camden Yards crowd. The momentum shift gave the Mets a jolt of energy. It also set the stage for a wild and memorable finish.

Pete Alonso! The @Mets score 4 in the 8th to tie the game! pic.twitter.com/r0heaVC50H — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Pete Alonso enters this stretch as one of Mets and MLB’s most consistent power hitters. Over 91 games, he’s batted .290 with 21 home runs and 75 RBIs, while posting a robust .934 OPS, top‑10 in the league. Alonso also earned his fifth All-Star nod, though he declined the Home Run Derby to focus on the second half. His resilience and offensive production continue to anchor the Mets’ lineup as they push toward the playoffs.

The momentum carried into the 10th inning, where Juan Soto wasted no time giving the Mets the lead. On the first pitch he saw, Soto ripped a single to bring home the go-ahead run. It was a clutch at-bat that underscored his rising impact since joining the team. Huascar Brazobán took over in the bottom half and shut the door, sealing a gritty win for New York.

The comeback highlighted the Mets’ star-studded core, Lindor, Alonso, Soto, and Brandon Nimmo, whose offensive firepower has helped fuel a recent surge. The victory marked the Mets' fifth win in their last six games and improved their record to 53-39, closing the gap on the division-leading Phillies.

As the All-Star break approaches, the Mets appear to be hitting their stride. Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Edwin Díaz are all set to represent the Mets next week. Notably, Juan Soto was left off the All-Star roster despite his strong recent play.

Game 2 of the Mets-Orioles series continues Wednesday night, with lefty David Peterson scheduled to take the mound.