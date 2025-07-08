The New York Mets hope to have pitcher Sean Manaea back very soon. Manaea has battled an injury, that has left him off the mound all season. The Mets hope to use Manaea as soon as this coming Sunday, per the New York Post.

The team's strategy hinges on how well Manaea pitches in a planned rehab start Tuesday. New York's plan with Manaea also includes current pitcher Clay Holmes.

“Sean Manaea will pitch in a rehab game tonight (Tuesday). If no issues, Mets will likely piggyback him with Clay Holmes on Sunday in KC. Holmes would probably start, with Manaea behind him. Mets don’t want too long a layoff for Holmes (who will start tonight) due to the A.S. break,” Post reporter Mike Puma wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Manaea is dealing with both oblique and elbow problems. He is one of several hurlers for the Mets that has been on the injured list this year. The pitcher wants to return as quickly as possible to the team.

“We’re not trying to just sit back and try to get healthy,” Manaea said, per MLB.com. “I definitely feel like I want to be out there as quickly as possible.”

The Mets are 52-39 this season. New York has won five of their last 10 games, and trails Philadelphia in the National League East.

Mets are trying to recover from a recent slide

New York has been on a skid in recent weeks. The Mets had lost seven games in a row in June, and seemed totally lost at sea. The club has since woken up, going on a four-game win streak before losing to the Yankees on Sunday.

The team's pitching has been one of the issues. In a recent series against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates, the Mets got swept while allowing 30 runs in three games. That was quite stunning considering the Pirates are woeful on offense, with the fewest amount of home runs of any team in Major League Baseball.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza hopes that Manaea's return can help strengthen the rotation. He would love to have his pitcher return to the mound before the All-Star Break.

“Ideally yes,” Mendoza said, “but we’re going to take it one day at a time, one outing at a time.”

New York plays the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, to start a three-game series.