The New York Mets are in the thick of a competitive NL playoff race, and while they edged out a 7-6 extra-inning win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, the buzz afterward wasn’t just about the final score — it centered around Juan Soto. The star outfielder delivered the go-ahead RBI single through the right side in the 10th inning, and Huascar Brazoban closed the door in the bottom half to secure the win in front of 35,200 fans at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Despite his strong performance and recent offensive surge, Soto was not selected to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. It’s the first time in five seasons the superstar outfielder will not appear in the midsummer classic, despite posting a .263 average with 21 home runs, a .396 on-base percentage, and a 3.7 WAR through Tuesday’s MLB action.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza addressed Soto’s exclusion from the All-Star Game and made his position clear. Speaking after the win at Citi Field, Mendoza was asked about Soto being left off the roster despite a red-hot June and continued elite production. In a clip posted by SNY TV on X (formerly Twitter), Mendoza firmly backed the Mets’ star outfielder.

“He’s an All-Star for us.”

"He's an All-Star for us" – Carlos Mendoza on Juan Soto

The comment came just two days after the full All-Star rosters were announced. Soto, who had been selected in four straight seasons with the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, and New York Yankees, was nowhere to be found. His exclusion from both the starter and reserve lists drew widespread reaction across the league, especially considering his recent stretch.

Despite a slow start to the season after signing the richest contract in professional sports history, Soto has caught fire in recent weeks. Heading into the All-Star announcement, he posted a 1.211 OPS over his last 34 games. His 87 hits, 52 RBIs, and 66 runs rank among the best on the Mets roster, underscoring his value as a key offensive force.

In Soto’s place, the National League selected outfielders Corbin Carroll, Kyle Stowers, Fernando Tatis Jr., and James Wood. The decision sparked debate, especially given Soto’s recent surge and consistent production. Mendoza’s frustration is understandable — particularly after Soto played a pivotal role in yet another win, coming up clutch against the Orioles.

This isn’t the first time the Mets manager has backed his star slugger. In May, Mendoza publicly defended Soto’s effort and leadership following criticism after a loss to Boston. As the team gains momentum and Soto continues to heat up at the plate, Mendoza’s confidence in him has never wavered.

Soto may not be headed to Truist Park for the All-Star Game on July 15th, but his value to the Mets is unquestioned. As the playoff race intensifies, Mendoza's public support could be the kind of rallying point that fuels the next stage of the Mets’ run.