When people reflect on the New York Mets' success this season, most eyes will go to their stars. Juan Soto is back to being one of Major League Baseball's brightest stars despite an All-Star snub. He and Carlos Mendoza have the Mets in second place in their division. However, New York's manager has to put Jesse Winker into Starling Marte's designated hitter spot for now.

Marte suffered a knee bruise over the weekend against the New York Yankees. The veteran outfielder has joined Soto, Pete Alonso, and Francisco Lindor as they leaders of the Mets' offense. While Marte's return date has not been set, Mendoza can rest easy knowing that one former All-Star will replace the other. Winker is back from the injured list after an oblique injury.

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, this is not the first time the knee bruise has bothered Marte. The 14-year pro missed two months with a similar injury earlier in the season. While not having their leadoff hitter available hurts, Mendoza has enough talent to keep the team afloat without him.

At his age, the Mets are in no rush to bring Marte back before he is completely healthy. With his injury behind him, Winker is more than capable of filling in at DH for as long as is necessary. He will get his chance to pick up Marte's slack against the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Chiefs before the All-Star break.

Losing Marte to the IL is another knock against New York as they try to build momentum this week. The past ten games have been a mixed bag for Mendoza's team. However, back-to-back series wins over playoff teams could be just the boost they need.

Marte's absence will likely last until after the break. Without him, leadoff responsibilities shift to either Soto or Lindor. Mendoza and the fanbase wish their DH a quick recovery so they can chase a playoff spot at full strength.

