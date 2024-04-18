The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers will face off for the first time this season at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. The two historic franchises have had an interesting start to the season, with the Dodgers being a disappointing 12-9, while the Mets bounced back from a slow start to get their record to 10-8. The Mets have won eight of their last ten games, including a three-game sweep of the Pirates at home in their most recent series. The Dodgers lost five of their past seven games, including an uncharacteristic series loss to their rival San Diego Padres. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Dodgers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Sean Manaea takes the mound for the Mets, and his start to the season gave New York fans a lot of hope. He pitched 11 innings combined, allowing four hits and one earned run. He won the second start but received no run support in a scoreless outing in his first start. The Mets stay west to take on the San Francisco Giants, then return home to host the Cardinals.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto silenced the doubters after his slow start to Spring Training and first start of the regular season. Yamamoto was booted from his first start after the first inning, allowing four hits and five earned runs. He bounced back with two straight quality starts against the Cardinals and Cubs, allowing five hits and zero earned runs in ten innings of work. His latest start against the Padres didn't go as well, with four hits and three earned runs in five innings. Yamamoto's struggles against the Padres aren't the greatest sign for the Dodgers.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Mets-Dodgers Odds
New York Mets: +1.5 (-126)
Moneyline: +168
Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+105)
Moneyline: -200
Over: 8.5 (-104)
Under: 8.5 (-118)
How to Watch Mets vs. Dodgers
Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT
TV: SNLA, SNY
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Mets' offense has been on an absolute tear over their past ten games. They are batting .289, with 6.9 runs per game. Their on-base percentage is a whopping .364, which blows the Dodgers numbers away. With all Los Angeles signings in the offseason, they assumed their offense would be humming all season long. However, they've hit a lull over their last ten, batting just .232 and averaging 3.8 runs per game.
The Mets could run into some troubles with Yamamoto, but he hasn't pitched over five innings in any of his starts. Once they get into the Dodgers' bullpen they face a group with a collective ERA of 3.96. The Mets bullpen has been one of their brightest spots, boasting a 1.72 ERA.
Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win
There have to be some concerns that Sean Manaea's start against the Royals is a better demonstration of what his form will be this season. Manaea was hot out of the gates but reverted to allowing nine hits and six earned runs in his last start. The Dodgers haven't been great offensively, but they are hitting well against left-handed pitching. They have a .268 average and 5.2 runs per game against lefties. If Yamamoto gives them five solid innings like he has been doing, the Dodgers may get to Manaea enough to hold on for the win.
Final Mets-Dodgers Prediction & Pick
The Dodgers' matchup at the beginning of the game could be enough to take a chance on backing the Dodgers on a first-five inning bet. However, once we get deeper in the game the Mets win the bullpen and overall hitting battle. New York has also been in much better form and confidence can be a big factor in a tight game in the late innings. Take the Mets on the money line, but consider the Dodgers in the first five innings.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Mets-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (+168)