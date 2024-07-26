Over the last three years, no MLB team has had more regular-season wins than the Los Angeles Dodgers. LA's 320 victories are 25 more than the second-place Braves during that span. Yet all the Dodgers have to show for it is an NLCS appearance and two NLDS exits.

Despite their postseason struggles, the Dodgers have started the regular season strongly again in 2024. The additions of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow have made LA an even more formidable team to face. LA's 62 wins are the second-most in the National League and give the club a comfortable 7.5-game lead atop the NL West.

Yet even with this success, the Dodgers can still make improvements on the field. Here are two bold trade projections for Los Angeles ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

LA does not go after Garrett Crochet

The Los Angeles Dodgers endured the first half of the season with many key pitchers missing significant time, several of whom were slated to return after the All-Star break. But those reinforcements have not provided the impact the Dodgers hoped for. Walker Buehler and Bobby Miller failed to rediscover their previous form, while Dustin May suffered a torn esophagus and will miss the rest of the season

Add another major injury to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (on the 60-day IL but should return before the postseason), and even the post-All-Game return of Clayton Kershaw cannot offset all of the absences in the starting rotation. The Dodgers will be after many of the top arms available in the trade market, but one name they might avoid is Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet

Crochet has been a breakout star this season, as the lefty has a 3.07 ERA across 111.1 innings and leads the American League with 157 strikeouts and a 2.57 FIP. The concern for the All-Star is injuries and a possible innings limit. After undergoing Tommy John surgery, the White Sox hurler missed the 2022 season and pitched just 25 total innings in 2023, splitting 25 relief appearances between the Majors and the minors.

Adding another player with arm concerns is too risky, given that there are so many injury-prone pitchers on the Dodgers roster.

Dodgers acquire Luis Robert Jr.

While starting pitching is the main need for the Dodgers, LA will also look to make additions in the outfield. The Dodgers have a combined -1.4 WAR from their centerfielders — the worst in MLB. James Outman has a .508 OPS, while Andy Pages is batting just .226 since May 5. LA cannot afford to take risks with its starting pitching, but the outfield is one area where the club can swing for the metaphorical fences.

The Dodgers already lost out on the Randy Arozarena sweepstakes, and their next trade target should be Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox. Robert has his injury concerns, but a two-month stint on the IL earlier this year is his only period on the IL over the last two years. The talented centerfielder is consistently among the league leaders in barrel rate, and his poor chase rate should improve when he has more protection when hitting in the Dodgers lineup.

Even in a down year, Robert has a .759 OPS and offers above-average range in center. With so few needs to fill on their roster, the Dodgers can take a risk by going after an injury-prone outfield who has the potential to return the club to the Fall Classic.