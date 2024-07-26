The New York Mets are flying high, as they're in the thick of the NL Wild Card race after winning five of their last six. Now, promising right-hander Kodai Senga is gearing up to make his much-anticipated return.

The Mets DFA'd two players after taking Senga off the IL, via the team's social media.

“RHP Kodai Senga has been reinstated from the IL,” the team reported. “RHP Adrian Houser has been designated for assignment. RHP Dedniel Núñez has been placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 24, with a right pronator strain. RHP Eric Orze has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. RHP Shintaro Fujinami has been reinstated from the IL and designated for assignment.”

Houser is in the midst of his worst career season, turning in a 1-5 record with a 5.84 ERA and a 1.529 WHIP across 69.1 innings. The right-hander spent his first seven years with the Milwaukee Brewers, recording a 4.00 ERA before heading to New York.

Fujinami is a second-year pitcher who's had a rough start to his big-league career. The fellow right-hander recorded a 7-8 record with a 7.18 ERA across 79 innings total innings pitched for the Oakland Athletics and Baltimore Orioles last season, and he has yet to play this year.

Núñez has been a bright spot in the Mets' bullpen this year, recording a 2-0 record with a 2.43 ERA and a save. Orze, who has a 3.40 ERA in 42.1 innings in the minors, will attempt to make a name for himself in Núñez's stead.

How will New York's pitching staff respond to this shakeup?

Kodai Senga could be the last piece the Mets need to secure a playoff spot

Senga is scheduled to start his 2024 campaign Friday night against the Atlanta Braves, and manager Carlos Mendoza couldn't be happier about it, via The New York Post's Dan Martin.

“We’re all excited,” Mendoza said on Thursday. “It’s been a long road for him and all of us. I’m glad we’re finally getting a guy back here that’s going to be a huge help for us.”

New York's pitching staff could use some help, as it ranks 20th in the league with a 4.15 team ERA. However, largely due to a lack of quality teams around the league, the squad is still 54-48 and owners of the NL's second Wild Card spot. It's also a half-game behind the Braves for the first spot, so it'll leapfrog them in the standings if it wins Friday night.

Senga may not be at his best right away, but even a slightly above-average campaign from him would be enough to give the Mets an extra push, given the state of baseball right now.