With the release of the Miami Heat's schedule earlier this week, fans are waiting to see if the team gets better than what they were before or if they falter. Predicting the Heat's record could be a controversial topic since the team has relatively been quiet in terms of the offseason, but with the season coming around before we know it, here are our bold predictions for the Heat after the reveal of the 2024-25 schedule.

The Heat finished last season at the eighth seed for the second straight season and with the team “running it back” with a couple of differences and the rest of the Eastern Conference getting stronger, some may think the same result can happen. However, if these positive bold predictions happen, Miami can shock the world like they always do.

Jimmy Butler entering a “prove it” season for the Heat?

The offseason has been filled with questions for Heat star Jimmy Butler who has over-exceeded with the team making it to two NBA Finals appearances. However, he is coming off of a season where he missed the entire playoffs due to an MCL sprain suffered in the play-in tournament and as he's seeking a contract extension next offseason, Butler could be motivated to put up one of his best seasons yet according to Shams Charania.

“Jimmy Butler, he's going to play out next season under his current contract with the Heat,” Charania said. “I'm told he will not be signing an extension with the Heat or any other team ahead of his opt-out in 2025 free agency. This clears up any notion of a trade demand out of Jimmy Butler. He intends to play out next season.”

Heat non-committal in giving Butler contract extension

Last season, Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field though he did miss a significant amount of games as he played in 60. This was a concern even brought up by Pat Riley in his end of season press conference where he was non-committal in giving him an extension in the present moment.

“Well, you know, we don't have to do that for a year and so we have not discussed that internally right now but we have to look at that and then making that kind of commitment,” Riley said. “We don't have to do it until 25 actually, but we'll see. We haven't made a decision on it. And we really haven't really in earnest. discussed it. So we'll see what happens.”

“Well, I mean, if you request we can either accept or we can say we're going to think about it,” Riley continued. “We've not made a decision on it and I think you can make too much out of this. You still got two years left on the contract. Theoretically he's got a player option, but that's something that we have to give some real thought to based on a lot of factors. I don't want to go through the litany of factors right now because they all go up into different hypotheticals, but yeah, that's a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources unless you're somebody who's really going to be there and available every single night, that's the truth.”

Heat stays healthy for the most part in 2024-25

Here's a bold prediction, the Heat will be mostly healthy this season. This could be seen almost too bold to even claim since injuries has been a big problem for them the past two seasons. However, it's almost impossible to think that Miami will once again be a top team in the NBA in missed games and even in over 30 different starting lineups.

It has also been addressed more so than ever by Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and Riley that they will look into how they can improve on player availability. With a lot of resources possibly going into that, a mostly healthy Heat could be in store for the 2024-25 season, leading into more consistency.

“Until you change the way you go about doing the things that are necessary to win, whatever they are, those things you're doing to try to win, if they aren't working, you must change,” Riley said during his end of season press conference in May. “And so that doesn't mean that change is a sinister word here. There's a lot of elements to go into a culture, erosion of a culture, being together for 30 years, generational change, problems in the NBA that our league wide when it comes to health, comes to players missing games and availability.”

“You take a look at all the the young sort of up and coming they haven't tasted it yet; OKC, Minnesota, Indiana, Boston with a new group, Orlando, etc, etc,” Riley continued. “You know, for some reason these guys are playing 70-80 games. It's a feeling more than anything else. But that's definitely a deep dive for us this summer and to player availability but so we do have to change some things. But we surely are not going to rip anything apart here.”

Besides Jimmy Butler, it's a “prove it” year for Tyler Herro

Another offseason passes, another offseason where Tyler Herro survives a plethora of trade rumors. The big three of Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Herro will once again lead the Heat. While fans know what they can get with the excellence of Butler and Adebayo, Herro has been looking to find some consistency within the Heat and this upcoming season at 24-years old could be where he figures it all out.

Pat Riley calls Tyler Herro “fragile” after injury-riddled season

Herro did also get bit by the injury bug early as he had a Grade 2 right ankle sprain that made him miss most of November and in total, missed 42 games. If he can stay healthy, he could put the pieces together and prove the doubters wrong, but even Riley was honest in saying that “he's been fragile.”

“He’s been fragile, a little bit,” Riley said in his end of season press conference. “He broke his hand last year in the playoffs. He had some injuries earlier in his career. And there isn’t anybody that works harder at his game. He works. He puts the time in, in the weight room. So how does he keep his calorie intake? So he might have to go to another level nutritionally. He’s gotten stronger. But as the season progresses, you lose some of that. So he’s got to make some adjustments, definitely.”

“His major injuries are real,” Riley continued. “And so, we’re just hoping we can get through a season where he’s playing in that 72- to 82-game basis. Maybe one year he will surprise and play every game.”



All in all, a lot of aspects need to happen for the Heat to improve upon themselves as even besides Butler, Adebayo, and Herro, fans could also see the emergence of Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, and even the rookie in Kel'el Ware. They start the season agains the Orlando Magic on Oct. 23.