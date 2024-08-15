The official schedule for the Miami Heat has been released as fans are looking to see which games could be their most anticipated. All so they can circle the date, cancel any plans they have, and witness another year of Heat basketball as the team looks to improve after a second straight season finishing at the eighth seed and being eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Despite there being 82 games in a regular basketball season, there are 10 dates that standout from an initial look at the schedule that will for sure be a must watch for any fan of the Heat and in general the game of basketball. In terms of national television appearances, Miami will be featured seven times with dates that do not include contests on NBA TV, but games that are being broadcasted on ESPN, TNT, or ABC, which the team has zero with the latter.

Heat vs. Orlando Magic on Oct. 23

This might be a cop out to some since this is the regular season opener, but there is no denying that the first game will be crucial to see the surface of what the Miami Heat can be and how the initial rotations will look like for head coach Erik Spoelstra. With training camp starting in late September, there is going to be many questions on how star players like Jimmy Butler will look like, especially coming off of an MCL sprain which knocked him out for their entire playoff stint.

The same goes for such players as Bam Adebayo coming off his second gold medal and the final piece in the Heat's current “Big 3” in Tyler Herro who has survived yet another offseason filled with trade rumors. Herro's development going into sixth season now in the NBA will be vital to see if he continues to improve or show he has hit his ceiling.

Plus, it will be the first chance to see how involved rookie in Heat's Kel'el Ware will be as he impressed in the Summer League emerging as possible big-time threat for Miami. Mixing all of that with a matchup against an in-state rival against the Magic are getting better with Paolo Banchero and company at the helm as it should make for an exciting first game and an opportunity for the Heat to get their first win at home after a disappointing record inside Kaseya Center last season.

Heat vs. New York Knicks on Oct. 30

This could be considered the first marquee game for the Heat as they take on what looks like will be an Eastern Conference juggernaut in the Knicks who only improved in the offseason. Besides Jalen Brunson emerging as a star in the NBA, New York will see a fully healthy lineup filled with OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and now the newly acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets.

Miami has two winnable games after the Magic against the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons so the Knicks contest should be a heated battle as it always is between the two squads. Depending on how the players feel about each other, there could be some more heat (no pun intended) with the video from earlier this year of Butler saying that if he was healthy during the playoffs, he would have beat New York. Plus, newcomer to Miami in Alec Burks will face his former squad from last season so with all of the storylines, this is one to circle on the schedule.

Heat vs. Washington Wizards on Nov. 2

Some might be surprised to see a game against the Wizards as one of the 10 must watches, but there is a ton of significance as it will take place in Mexico City, Mexico. It will be Miami's third game in the country where they won the prior two and will no doubt be a special moment for star Jaime Jaquez Jr. who has Mexican heritage and is entering his second season after an impressive rookie campaign.

Heat at Denver Nuggets on Nov. 8

The clear storyline that is interesting with this game is that it will be a NBA Finals rematch from 2023 where Miami and Denver battled which ended with the latter winning in five games. While NBA Finals rematches are always fun, especially with the Heat, there is another aspect of this game that is interesting as it is the second outing of a six-game stand on the road that will be the first test for the team to overcome.

There is no doubt that the matchup everybody will look forward to is Adebayo guarding superstar Nikola Jokic as the two have had great battles. Plus, with the inclusion of Ware, it will be interesting to see how he tackles the challenge.

Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 12

The game right after the one mentioned before, this has several storylines that should make this one a must watch as the Timberwolves continue to be a team on the rise due to the emergence of star Anthony Edwards, Adebayo's Team USA teammate. Speaking of Adebayo, fans will likely go ballistic on social media as Rudy Gobert won the Defensive Player of the Year award over the Heat center who was a finalist.

Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 18

This one is likely to be personal for Miami fans as besides the usual intensity there is between the Heat and the 76ers, this will be the return of star Caleb Martin to his former team which he left in free agency. There will always be a question of how fans will react to a player that left the team returning, but people inside the Kaseya Center have been welcoming with such players as Cleveland Cavaliers' Max Strus.

Whether it will be different this time around remains to be seen, but Philadelphia are rivals and they even got better by acquiring Paul George. Mixing that with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and even the countless rumors of Butler possibly going back makes this one of the more anticipated games of the season.

Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 26

This one could count as cheating since all the games within the In-Season Tournament have been announced, but this is vital for many reasons outside the stipulation. The game marks the first time that the Heat are on national television not including NBA TV which make a total of seven as said before, down from 16 the season prior which could put into question the markets feeling the team won't be that effective in 2024-25.

If the Heat love one thing, it is to be doubted, especially against a team like the Bucks who should be one of the favorites towards the top of the East as they have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, one of the biggest “What Ifs?” since he requested a trade to Miami when he was with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Heat at Boston Celtics on Dec. 2

This doesn't need to be said but any time the Heat and the Celtics face off with one another, it is always a must watch as the rivalry runs deep. Especially since Miami returns to the TD Garden where they saw their playoff dreams crushed as they were eliminated in five games by Boston who were the eventual champions by the end of it.

Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 4

Just a couple of days later and the Heat face the long-time rivals of the Celtics in the Lakers as the two teams had some fun games with Miami coming out on top in a few of them, maybe this time it could have the reunion with Gabe Vincent. It is also always a focus when LeBron James comes back to the city where he won his first two NBA championships.

Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 8

There are two players that make this a must watch besides the Cavaliers being a viable team in the East as the Heat face off against Donovan Mitchell who had been a possible trade candidate before signing a contract extension to stay. Mixing that with the aforementioned reunion always with Strus, always make this one worth watching.

The full Heat schedule can be found on the league's or the team's website.