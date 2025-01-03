ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have been struggling this year. Miami's head coach, Jim Larranaga, stepped down last week, and Virginia Tech has also been having a rough year. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Miami-Virginia Tech prediction and pick.

Miami is 4-9 this season after a 3-0 start. They don't have many notable wins, but their losses have been to Drake, Oklahoma State, VCU, Clemson, Tennessee, and Boston College. Nijel Pack has been the one big standout for the Hurricanes, but he is injured, so Matthew Cleveland has stepped up. This is a big game as their second game since Jim Larranga stepped down.

Virginia Tech is 5-8 this season. They started the season 3-0 and have struggled since. They only have two notable wins against Winthrop and Navy. They have had big losses in Penn State, Michigan, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Pitt, and Duke. Tobi Lawal is the one big standout for the Hokies this year. They can win in this game and return to being more respectable in a wide-open ACC.

Here are the Miami-Virginia Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Miami-Virginia Tech Odds

Miami: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -115

Virginia Tech: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -105

Over: 142.5 (-105)

Under: 142.5 (-115)

How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech

Time: 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT

TV: ACC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miami's offense has been playing well, considering their record. They score 77.8 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 47.8%, and a three-point percentage of 31.4%. Three Hurricanes are averaging over double digits this season, with Nijel Pack leading with 14.1 points per game, but he's injured, so Matthew Cleveland leads the team with 12.1 points per game. Next, with Pack out, Lynn Kidd leads with 1.8 assists per game. The Hurricanes have shown they can score this season, but the Hokies have been a decent defensive team this year. They should be able to score on the Hokies, even on the road in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech has been awful on offense this year. They score 70 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 43.2%, and a three-point percentage of 34.3%. Only one Hokie is averaging over double digits this season, and it's Tobi Lawal, and he scores 11.3 points per game. Then, Brandon Rechsteiner leads in assists at 3.7 per game. This offense has struggled to score much this year, and Tobi Lawal can not do much alone. This team has had so many issues this year. This is a tough matchup against Miami because the Hurricanes will score, and they can at least slow down an already bad Hokies offense on defense.

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miami's defense has struggled this year. They allow 74.3 points per game, 46.5% from the field and 36.9% from behind the arc. Down low, Kidd leads the team in rebounds at 7.3 per game, while Brandon Johnson is just behind with 7.1 per game. Next, two Hurricanes average at least one steal per game, with Johnson also leading the team with 1.1. Finally, Kidd and Johnson are tied for the team lead in blocks at 0.8 per game. This defense has had its fair share of struggles this year. The Hokies offense has been awful this season, so Miami should find some success in this game. Expect them to slow down a bad offense.

Virginia Tech's defense has been inconsistent this season. They allow 72.6 points per game, 45.1% from the field and 32% from behind the arc. Lawal has also been key off the glass, averaging 5.8 rebounds per game. Then he also leads in blocks at 0.8 per game. Finally, two Hokies average at least one steal per game, with Ben Hammond leading at 1.1 per game. This defense is better than their offense, but they will have issues in this game against Miami. Miami should do just enough to score on this defense.

Final Miami-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a tough game to watch. These two teams have disappointed and are not in contention this year in the ACC. It helps that Virginia Tech is at home, but Miami is the better team. Virginia Tech can't score the basketball, while Miami can, despite Nijel Pack's injury. That is the difference in this game. Miami wins and covers on the road in this ACC matchup.

Final Miami-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Miami -1.5 (-104)