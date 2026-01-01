If Arch Manning's performance Wednesday night against the Michigan Wolverines was any indication of what's to come from him in 2026, then Texas football fans will have a huge reason to expect big things from the program.

Against the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, Manning put on a dominant showing that saw him dissect the opponents' defense all game long.

Manning led the Longhorns to a 41-27 win over Michigan by passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 21-of-34 pass completions. He might even be more impressive with his legs, as he racked up 155 rushing yards and two scores on just nine total carries.

Online, fans erupted with all sorts of reactions to Manning's incredible performance.

“Arch Manning is playing grade-A football. He must have been falling apart physically in September, because this version is magnitudes better,” a fan said on X, formerly Twitter.

Arch Manning in Citrus Bowl: 21/35

221 YDS

2-0 TD/INT 9 ATT

155 YDS

2 TD Defeats Michigan by two scores. pic.twitter.com/YMlKomnr2y — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 1, 2026

Article Continues Below

“We’ve come a long way with Arch Manning. The improvement is VERY apparent. Love to see it 👏,” another social media user shared.

Via a different fan: “Arch Manning is better than your QB.”

Arch Manning took his game to another level on the back end of the season. Texas Longhorns QB dominated Michigan by ground and air. 9 carries, 155 yards, 2 rushing TD’s

221 yards passing, 2 TD passes 2026 season should be a big one for Archpic.twitter.com/IK0oxJbAvA — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) January 1, 2026

“This is Josh Allen-esque. ARCH MANNING STUD,” stated another fan after seeing the quarterback get Texas a first down off a huge rushing play in the fourth quarter.

It was quite a way for Manning to end his third season with the Longhorns, and there could be more such performances in the future in Austin from the signal-caller, as he has already decided to give college football another go in 2026.