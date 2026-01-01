The Louisville Cardinals improved to 11-2 on the season following their 90-70 win against California on Tuesday as Atlantic Coast Conference play kicked off. The Cardinals are on a mini-road trip right now as they face off against the Stanford Cardinal on Friday to begin conference play. In fact, it’s this one particular road stat that highlights the major turnaround Louisville has since hiring Pat Kelsey as head coach.

Since Pat Kelsey took the helm as head coach last season, Louisville six of the team’s road wins have been by 20+ points, as per Louisville stat keeper Kelly Dickey. Among the previous four head coaches at Louisville, the managed a combined five road wins by 20 or more points.

Against Cal, Louisville was led by Ryan Conwell’s 26 points. Adrian Wooley added 21 points and Sananda Fru finished with 13. It was the Cardinals’ second consecutive win after dropping a road game to Tennessee back on Dec. 16.

Overall, Kelsey has been a breath of fresh air for the program following three straight losing seasons including five straight years of missing the NCAA Tournament. Kelsey guided the program back to The Big Dance as a No. 8 seed in his first year at the helm. However, Louisville was eliminated the opening round by Creighton.

Despite that, Kelsey has laid the foundation for the program moving forward. Louisville was among the college programs recruiting former G League players this season, and the Cardinals managed to land the commitment of guard London Johnson.

Before Kelsey arrived at Louisville, he was the head coach at Charleston. He led the Cougars to two NCAA Tournament appearances in three seasons. He got his start as a head coach at Winthrop in 2012. He spent nine seasons at Winthrop while leading the program to two NCAA Tournament appearances, and turning the Eagles into a winning program.