Katie Meier suspended as Miami women’s basketball comes under investigation

Miami women’s basketball head coach Katie Meier was suspended for three games as the Hurricanes cooperate with an ongoing investigation by the NCAA, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Other than Miami calling the probe “an enforcement matter,” the specifics of the investigation have not yet been released by the university. Miami stated it was “unable to provide further details or comment at this time” in a Sunday statement.

“For over 30 years I have led my programs with integrity, excellence, equity and grit,” Meier said Sunday. “I have, and will continue to, collaborate transparently with the NCAA as they review an enforcement matter with the Hurricanes’ women’s basketball program.

“I look forward to returning to competition on November 16th with the most talented student-athletes and coaches in the country.”

The NCAA has not released any sanctions against the Miami women’s basketball program, meaning this will be a self-imposed penalty by the university against Meier.

Katie Meier’s suspension will begin on Monday night against the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Associate head coach Fitzroy Anthony, who helped lead Miami to a 141-77 record in seven seasons as an assistant for the Hurricanes, will likely take Meier’s place in the said contest, as well as during Thursday’s game against Stetson University and next Sunday’s matchup against Boston University.

Baring further developments, Meier will return for Miami’s “Pride Night” game against Florida Atlantic in mid November.

Meier will enter her 17th season as the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, coaching 10 20-win seasons and 12 postseason appearances on her way to becoming the winningest basketball coach in Hurricane history. She holds the record for the most wins between the men’s and women’s programs with 324.