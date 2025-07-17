New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart had a great game against the Indiana Fever. Despite a commanding start to the season, the Liberty were up against a team that has consistently garnered momentum in recent weeks, despite the injury trouble to Caitlin Clark herself.

However, Stewart and company came out with all guns blazing, registering a comfortable 77-98 win on a night on which they were in control right from the start. However, it was a heartwarming fan-related moment that garnered an equal amount of eyeballs.

With Stewart warming up and practicing shots before the game, a young female fan was seen waiting for her on the sidelines with tears in her eyes. The fan held up a poster and patiently waited for Stewart to notice her, which she eventually did.

“I love you so much,” the fan exclaimed after the 30-year-old walked up and hugged her. Stewart then asked someone to take a picture of the two, before signing both the sign as well as the jersey the young fan wore.

The exchange understandably left the fan delighted as Stewart eventually walked away to focus on the game. The Liberty extended their record to 15-6 in the absence of Caitlin Clark off the back of a team effort.

Stewart led the charge once again, returning with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, while Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud added 15 and 14 points, respectively. Further, Leonie Fiebich added 10 while Marine Johannes and Isabelle Harrison also made an impact off the bench, scoring 12 and nine points, respectively.

The CC-less Indiana Fever saw the likes of Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Damiris Dantas all score in double-digits, the latter off the bench. However, it never seemed enough as the Liberty went into the second quarter with a eight-point lead and never looked back.

More WNBA News
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) warms up before a game against the Indiana Fever at Barclays Center.
Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu sets sky-high goal for 3-point contestMiguel La Torre ·
Retired WNBA player Tamika Catchings walks the celebrity red carpet on Sunday, May 26, 2024, during the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Tamika Catchings shares classiest message after Kelsey Mitchell breaks Fever recordRexwell Villas ·
May 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) is fouled driving to the basket by Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Liberty’s Natasha Cloud drops NSFW bomb ahead of CBA meetingJosh Davis ·
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) scores a layup against Dallas Wings center Li Yueru (28) during the second half at College Park Center.
Wings’ failure to make necessary A’ja Wilson adjustment draws Paige Bueckers confessionJoey Mistretta ·
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the New York Liberty during game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center.
A’ja Wilson reaches WNBA milestone after insane performance vs. WingsDavid Yapkowitz ·
GloRilla WNBA All-Star Game
GloRilla to perform at WNBA All-Star GameAutumn Hawkins ·