New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart had a great game against the Indiana Fever. Despite a commanding start to the season, the Liberty were up against a team that has consistently garnered momentum in recent weeks, despite the injury trouble to Caitlin Clark herself.

However, Stewart and company came out with all guns blazing, registering a comfortable 77-98 win on a night on which they were in control right from the start. However, it was a heartwarming fan-related moment that garnered an equal amount of eyeballs.

With Stewart warming up and practicing shots before the game, a young female fan was seen waiting for her on the sidelines with tears in her eyes. The fan held up a poster and patiently waited for Stewart to notice her, which she eventually did.

“I love you so much,” the fan exclaimed after the 30-year-old walked up and hugged her. Stewart then asked someone to take a picture of the two, before signing both the sign as well as the jersey the young fan wore.

By far the cutest thing you’ll see all day 🥺🙌 pic.twitter.com/T36o23SYFR — theScore (@theScore) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The exchange understandably left the fan delighted as Stewart eventually walked away to focus on the game. The Liberty extended their record to 15-6 in the absence of Caitlin Clark off the back of a team effort.

Stewart led the charge once again, returning with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, while Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud added 15 and 14 points, respectively. Further, Leonie Fiebich added 10 while Marine Johannes and Isabelle Harrison also made an impact off the bench, scoring 12 and nine points, respectively.

The CC-less Indiana Fever saw the likes of Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Damiris Dantas all score in double-digits, the latter off the bench. However, it never seemed enough as the Liberty went into the second quarter with a eight-point lead and never looked back.