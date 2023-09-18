On Monday, August 18th, we have a double-header for Monday Night Football and FanDuel is running a same-game + parlay that's paying out over 63-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our NFL prop odds series this Monday, August 18th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has four player props between two games parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

NFL Same Game + Parlay Odds

Michael Thomas Any Time TD Scorer

Miles Sanders Any Time TD Scorer

Nick Chubb Any Time TD Scorer

George Pickens Any Time TD Scorer

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

MLB Same Game Parlay Odds: +6394 or +747 for (NO-CAR) & +666 (CLE-PIT)

Michael Thomas Any Time TD Scorer

Michael Thomas is prime to have a breakout performance against the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. Thomas is one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL. He is a two-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion. However, Thomas has missed the past two seasons due to injury. He returned to the field in Week 1 of this season and caught five passes for 61 yards. Thomas is expected to take a big step forward in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have a young and inexperienced secondary. They lost their top cornerback, Jaycee Horn, to injured reserve this week. This leaves the Panthers vulnerable to the pass.

Thomas is a big-play receiver who excels in the red zone. He is tall and has strong hands. He is also very good at running routes and finding open space. The Saints are also expected to lean on Thomas more in Week 2. Alvin Kamara is suspended for the first three games of the season. This means that the Saints will need to find other ways to generate offense. Thomas is one of their best weapons and should find the endzone in this divisional matchup.

Miles Sanders Any Time TD Scorer

Miles Sanders is one of the most talented running backs in the NFL. He is a dynamic playmaker who can hurt defenses both on the ground and through the air. Sanders is also a very versatile running back. He can run inside, outside, and catch the ball out of the backfield. Sanders is expected to have a big game tonight against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have a very good defense, but they have struggled to defend the run in recent years. In 2022, the Saints allowed the 24th most rushing yards per game in the NFL even though did well limiting Derrick Henry in Week 1.

Sanders is also expected to get a lot of work tonight as they try to not have the entire game in the hands of their young rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Sanders will be there to take the load off of Young which in turn will help open up the play-action passing attack. Also, if the Panthers get down to the goal line Sanders will be the one getting first and second crack at getting that touchdown.

Nick Chubb Any Time TD Scorer

Nick Chubb is one of the best running backs in the NFL. He is a powerful runner with excellent vision and quick feet. Chubb is also a very good receiver out of the backfield. Chubb is expected to have a big game tonight against the Pittsburgh Steelers as he is an integral part of this offense and without Deshaun Watson's top wideout, Amari Cooper, they are going to lean on Chubb in tonight's matchup.

He also has had good numbers against the Steelers over the last year. In his last two games against them, Chubb had 235 all-purpose yards and two total touchdowns. If the Browns can just feed Nick Chubb the ball it's just only a matter of time before he crosses that goal line.

George Pickens Any Time TD Scorer

George Pickens is one of the most talented young wide receivers in the NFL. He is a big, physical receiver with excellent speed and hands. Pickens is also very good at running routes and finding open space. Pickens is expected to have a big game tonight against the Cleveland Browns, especially with the loss of Diontae Johnson in Week 1. He will need to pick up some added targets and will be the big endzone threat that Kenny Pickett definitely needs as they struggled mightily in the red zone in Week 1 against San Francisco. As long as Pickett can drive down the field and get into the red zone, Pickens will get his fair share of opportunities to get his first touchdown of the season.