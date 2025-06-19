The Indiana Pacers and Fever merch was limited due to its sales being in such high demand. 2025 has been a very healthy year on the basketball court for the Hoosier State. While Indiana University traditionally has taken center stage, the Pacers and Fever are growing in popularity. Caitlin Clark has catapulted the WNBA to new heights within the state. At the same time, the Pacers are in the middle of an incredible playoff run that has them two wins away from their first-ever NBA title.

It's not surprising that these passionate fan bases are enthusiastic about these franchises, and Front Office Sports recently detailed the impact that both have had on recent sales.

The Pacers and Fever are dealing with such high demand for merch that their team store is temporarily limiting its online offerings. “It’s impossible to prepare for something like this… We’ve been getting 1,000 orders per night,” Pacers Sports & Entertainment tells FOS. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The great news is that the Pacers and Fever are not one-hit wonders with their respective faces who should be around for a long time. Clark is only 23 years old, while Tyrese Haliburton is 25 and has a game that should age well. The Fever season has just gotten started, while the Pacers are one loss away from elimination on Thursday. Head coach Rick Carlisle's team will play its last game in Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have stormed back from a 2-1 deficit to be as close as they've ever been to an NBA title.

Haliburton is dealing with a calf injury, and his status is currently up in the air for Game 6. But even with their star point guard compromised in Game 5, Indiana pushed OKC to the brink in Game 5, thanks to a brilliant performance from the bench. Should the Pacers push this series to a pivotal Game 7, anything can happen in an NBA season-deciding clash.

Overall, the Pacers and Fever are boosting each other up with several players going to one another's games. The two teams are built for the modern-day NBA and WNBA and have a style of play that is very appealing to casual fans. This news is not a surprise from Front Office Sports at all. In addition, it would not be a shock if the Pacers come back and win this series. This group has expanded its championship ceiling with every series. The Thunder are a true juggernaut, but are also vulnerable. It's time for the Pacers to shift the pressure of this series back onto OKC.