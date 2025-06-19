The most prized addition to the San Francisco 49ers defense wasn't a free agent defender. It's Robert Saleh coming back as defensive coordinator. Which got George Kittle warning the league of “violence” ahead of 2025.

The All-Pro tight end spoke to The Rich Eisen Show Wednesday to warn opposing offenses what's coming.

“Violence is coming is what I would say,” Kittle said to the longtime NFL Network personality.

Kittle himself has seen first hand the destruction a 49ers defense led by Saleh brings. Both won the 2019 season NFC title before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“He's really good at his job, and I'm really excited that we somehow convinced him to be our defensive coordinator again,” Kittle said.

Kittle described Saleh as one who inspires and knows how to fire up his players.

“And he just happens to also be really, really smart,” Kittle added. “So, I'm pumped to have him back in the building, just hanging out with him a little bit, talking about stuff. You can just tell he's ready to roll this year, and he's gonna get the boys fired up.”

49ers' past success with Robert Saleh on staff

Kyle Shanahan tabbed Saleh as his first defensive coordinator in 2017. He spent three seasons as linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Saleh and the 49ers became an immediate force together. San Francisco endured a rough start in 2017 — ranking 24th against yardage. But they jumped to 13th in 2018.

The '19 season emerged as Saleh's best work. The 49ers produced the league's eighth-best scoring defense. But took second against total yards. San Francisco also delivered the league's top-ranked passing defense.

That S.F. defense witnessed four defenders scale past 6.5 sacks. That included a young Nick Bosa who tallied nine sacks as a rookie.

Saleh's defense still ranked in the top five despite the disappointing 6-10 mark. He eventually accepted the New York Jets head coaching position. None of his Jets teams advanced to the playoffs, though. The Jets fired Saleh in December before Christmas.

Saleh will aim to rebuild himself at the place he became renowned as a defensive play-caller. And this time, Kittle senses a new wave of “violence” on deck.