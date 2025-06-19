Philadelphia Phillies southpaw Ranger Suarez continued his remarkable stretch on the mound, tying an 11-year-old Cole Hamels franchise record with his eighth straight quality start, leading Philadelphia to a 4–2 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. With the Phillies pitching rotation depth on full display, Suarez's performance gave fans even more reason to believe this team is built for October baseball.

The veteran left-hander improved to 6–1 on the season, allowing just one run on four hits across six innings. He struck out eight and walked two, keeping the Marlins stifled offense in check throughout. Since his rocky season debut on May 4th, where he surrendered seven runs in 3 2/3 innings, Suarez has only allowed eight earned runs in eight starts. This showcases not just dominance, but incredible consistency as well.