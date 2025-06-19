Philadelphia Phillies southpaw Ranger Suarez continued his remarkable stretch on the mound, tying an 11-year-old Cole Hamels franchise record with his eighth straight quality start, leading Philadelphia to a 4–2 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. With the Phillies pitching rotation depth on full display, Suarez's performance gave fans even more reason to believe this team is built for October baseball.

The veteran left-hander improved to 6–1 on the season, allowing just one run on four hits across six innings. He struck out eight and walked two, keeping the Marlins stifled offense in check throughout. Since his rocky season debut on May 4th, where he surrendered seven runs in 3 2/3 innings, Suarez has only allowed eight earned runs in eight starts. This showcases not just dominance, but incredible consistency as well.

NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark highlighted the moment on X (formerly Twitter), noting that Suarez joining a franchise legend like Hamels underscores just how exceptional his recent performances have been.

“Ranger Suarez has thrown 8 quality starts. That matches the longest quality start streak this year in baseball. It’s the longest streak in Ranger’s career. And is the longest for a Phils lefty since Cole Hamels 11 years ago.”

As we approach the end of June, the rotational depth for the club looks primed to guide the Phillies into the postseason. Suarez’s ability to deliver six-plus innings while keeping runs off the board is rare in today’s game—and it’s exactly what contenders need. His consistency not only provides stability every five days, but also preserves the bullpen for high-leverage situations. That’s a crucial advantage in a long season, especially for a team with championship aspirations like Philadelphia. With the win, the Phillies move to 44–20 and are now just one game back of the division-leading New York Mets.

Philadelphia will hand the ball to Christopher Sánchez (5–2, 3.05 ERA) in the series finale on Thursday, while Miami counters with Edward Cabrera (2–2, 4.10 ERA). For now, the focus remains on Suarez, who is not just matching legends like Hamels but steadily building a legacy of his own.