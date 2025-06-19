The tush push got close to getting banned in the NFL as there was a vote earlier in the offseason, but the tactic made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles did not receive enough votes to get banished. One team that did vote for the ban is the Buffalo Bills. There needed to be 24 votes for a ban to happen, but there were only 22. The Bills were one of them, but it sounds like quarterback Josh Allen has a different opinion on the matter.

Not every team has mastered the tush push, but the Eagles have. There aren't very many teams that can stop them when they run it, but does that mean that the play should be banned just because it works? Josh Allen doesn't think so.

“I'm a big believer in if you can't stop it, keep running it, right?” Allen said, according to an article from Sports Illustrated. “I think that there's a few teams that do it better than others, but then you look at a few teams that try to do it, and it doesn't have the same success. Because, one, they maybe don't practice it enough or, two, they don't have the guys to do it. And just because a couple teams do it better than others, I don't feel like it should be banned.”

Allen clearly doesn't have any issue with the tush push, and with a big QB like him, the Bills should be able to use the play to their advantage often. Allen is one of the biggest QBs in the NFL, and there aren't a lot of teams that will be able to stop Buffalo from gaining one yard on a tush push.

“I understand the merit of what it brings and so I don't really sway one way or the other,” Allen added. “I try to play the game based on the interpretation of the rules. And if that was the rule that was passed, you know, we'll find a different way. But I feel like if you can use it to your benefit, use it to your benefit. If you don't like it, my advice is to stop it, you know?”

There were some teams that wanted to ban the tush push, and the Bills were one of them despite having Josh Allen. Allen doesn't have any issue with the play, and he hopes that he and his team can use it to their advantage. The tush push isn't going anywhere.