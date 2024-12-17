Fox Sports NFL analyst and former football great Michael Vick has caused a stir in the college football world as he's been linked to two open head coaching positions Reports emerged this week linking Vick to the head coaching vacancy at Sacramento State, with Sacramento State President J. Luke Wood confirming discussions with the former Atlanta Falcons star.

“He has expressed interest in the position, and yes, I did meet with him about his interest in Sac State football and our athletic rise,” President Wood stated, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. “As you can imagine, given the success of our athletic programs, our football head coach job is an attractive role.”

Sacramento State is seeking a replacement for Andy Thompson, who departed after two seasons to join Stanford as associate head coach under former Hornets head coach Troy Taylor. The role is drawing significant interest, particularly as Sacramento State eyes a move from FCS to FBS, bolstered by plans for a new stadium and more than $50 million available in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) funding.

Reports of Vick’s candidacy were first fueled by Schefter, though conflicting updates soon followed. Joe Davidson of The Sacramento Bee reported that Sacramento State officials have denied Vick is a candidate for the position. Despite this, Schefter’s confirmation of President Wood’s statement has reignited speculation about Vick’s involvement.

Vick, who has not held formal coaching roles at the collegiate or high school level, addressed concerns about his lack of coaching experience in an interview with The Virginian-Pilot regarding another coaching opportunity at Norfolk State.

“I know how to lead, and I know what it takes,” Vick said. He previously interviewed for the head coaching job at Norfolk State University in Virginia, where he spent much of his early life and played high school football.

Vick’s name recognition and storied playing career could make him a compelling figure for Sacramento State as it looks to build a strong program. The Newport News, Virginia native gained national attention during his college years at Virginia Tech, where he led the Hokies to an 11-0 season and an appearance in the 2000 BCS National Championship game. His dual-threat style at quarterback redefined the position during his professional career, which included earning Pro Bowl honors and setting numerous records before retiring in 2017.