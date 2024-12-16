NFL great and current Fox Sports NFL analyst Michael Vick has interviewed for the position as the next head coach of Norfolk State University, per a report by Michael Sauls and David Teel of the Virginian Pilot. The move follows the dismissal of former head coach Dawson Odoms, who led the Spartans for four seasons.

From his home in Florida, Vick shared with The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press that he has been in contact with Norfolk State University President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Athletic Director Melody Webb and anticipates a resolution “soon.” Vick mentioned that Norfolk State officials reached out to him, and he is excited about the possibility of giving back to the Hampton Roads community, which has supported him for years.

Although Vick does not have coaching experience at the high school or college level, he boasts a notable football career and a strong connection to his home state of Virginia. Vick was born in Newport News, Virginia, played high school football at Homer L. Ferguson High School, and chose to stay in Virginia to play for Virginia Tech.

In the report by the Virginian-Pilot, he addressed his lack of coaching experience, saying. “I know how to lead and I know what it takes.”

Vick redshirted in the 1998 season but emerged as one of the premiere talents in the country in 1999. He led the Hokies to an 11-0 record and a berth in the BCS national title game against Florida State, where he orchestrated a 21-point comeback before ultimately losing 46-29. He finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2000.

Vick was selected first overall in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons and went on to have a phenomenal career, redefining the quarterback position with his speed and quickness, making big plays and scoring rushing touchdowns. He retired in 2015.

Now, Vick could take the helm of a Norfolk State program that has struggled since moving to the FCS in 1997. Since joining the MEAC that same year, the Spartans have only had five winning seasons. In 2016, the NCAA stripped Norfolk State of all its wins from 2009-2011, including the 2011 MEAC title, after the program failed to oversee its eligibility certification process properly.

As a result, Norfolk State has only enjoyed two winning seasons since 1997: 2007 under Pete Adrian (8-3) and 2021 under Dawson Odoms (6-5).