Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick played in the NFL for 13 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, Vick was hired as the head football coach at Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Virginia. As a native of the area, he will be right at home.

Vick made many strides during his 13 seasons with the NFL. He was the first quarterback in. the league to rush for 1,000 in a season. Vick was selected first overall by the Atlanta Falcons during the 2001 NFL Draft. During his time with the Falcons, he was selected for three Pro Bowls and led the team to two playoff appearances, one division title, and an NFC Championship Game appearance.

After playing for the Eagles, Jets, and Steelers for a number of seasons, he officially retired in 2017. We know a lot about Vick's career as an athlete, but how much do we know about his personal life? In this article we’re going to talk about the woman beside the man, Vick’s wife, Kijafa Vick.

Who is Kijafa Vick?

In addition to being Michael Vick’s wife, Kijafa Vick is a certified boss. She is a native of Philadelphia and a graduate of Hampton University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing. She wears two hats as both a successful businesswoman and television producer. She is the co-founder of PNK Elephant, an online boutique and storefront with her longtime friend Blair. PNK Elephant offers a large variety of fashion accessories.

As a television producer, Kijafa has worked on a number of projects. She has served as the executive producer on projects such as Ballers Wives, The Michael Vick Project, and most recently, Evolution of the Black Quarterback, which aired this year on Amazon Prime. The Michael Vick Project was a significant project for Kijafa due to the ten-episode docuseries showcasing the ups and downs of Vick’s life during that time period.

How Did They Meet?

The couple’s love story began in 2002 when they met in a nightclub in Philadelphia. Vick mentioned in an article back in 2020 that the foundation of their bond was laughter. “I made her laugh. And she made me laugh,” he said. Throughout the ups and downs in both Vick’s professional and personal life, Kijafa has remained by his side.

After Vick was released from prison on dogfighting charges in 2012, the couple married in an extravagant $300,000 wedding. The couple share three children together, Jada, London, and Michael Jr. July 1, they celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary. Kijafa shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram account saying, “Happy anniversary, my love. 12 years down and a lifetime of love and happiness to go.”