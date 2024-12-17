NFL great and current Fox Sports NFL analyst Michael Vick has been hired as the next head coach of Norfolk State University, per multiple reports. The move follows reports that Sacramento State University looked to secure his services, touting FBS ambitions and an expansive NIL budget.

The chatter of Vick being in the running to become the head coach of the Spartans surfaced in the HBCU community at the start of the month. Media personality Scottay of Offscript TV was the first to report on the growing interest and conversations surrounding Vick’s hiring to Norfolk State as well as his hiring.

On Monday, Michael Sauls and David Teel of the Virginian Pilot reported that Vick interviewed for the position. From his home in Florida, Vick shared with The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press that he has been in contact with Norfolk State University President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Athletic Director Melody Web.

Vick mentioned that Norfolk State officials reached out to him, and he is excited about the possibility of giving back to the Hampton Roads community, which has supported him for years. Vick also addressed his lack of coaching experience in the Virginian Pilot report.

“I know how to lead and I know what it takes,” he said.

Although Vick does not have coaching experience at the high school or college level, he boasts a notable football career and a strong connection to his home state of Virginia. Vick was born in Newport News, Virginia, played high school football at Homer L. Ferguson High School, and chose to stay in Virginia to play for Virginia Tech.

Vick redshirted in the 1998 season but emerged as one of the premiere talents in the country in 1999. He led the Hokies to an 11-0 record and a berth in the BCS national title game against Florida State, where he orchestrated a 21-point comeback before ultimately losing 46-29. He finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2000.

Vick was selected first overall in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons and went on to have a phenomenal career, redefining the quarterback position with his speed and quickness, making big plays and scoring rushing touchdowns. He retired in 2017.

The Virginia native takes the helm of a Norfolk State program that has struggled since moving to the FCS in 1997. Since joining the MEAC that same year, the Spartans have only had five winning seasons. In 2016, the NCAA stripped Norfolk State of all its wins from 2009-2011, including the 2011 MEAC title, after the program failed to oversee its eligibility certification process properly.

As a result, Norfolk State has only enjoyed two winning seasons since 1997: 2007 under Pete Adrian (8-3) and 2021 under Dawson Odoms (6-5). In November, Odoms was relieved of his duties at Norfolk State following a 4-8 overall record and 2-3 record in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).