Hampton University has received a generous $750,000 donation from Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a Fortune 500 leading technology and innovation company. This donation, announced on December 3, 2024, will support students and faculty across several areas, including the School of Science, the School of Engineering, and the School of Liberal Arts and Education. It will also help advance the university's technology infrastructure.

Leidos CEO Tom Bell shared his excitement about the donation, saying, “We are proud to join Hampton University to invest in the future of education and technology. This gift reflects the strength of our relationship with the school and our commitment to developing talent and ensuring students have the tools they need to succeed in today’s technology-driven world.”

Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams also expressed gratitude for the contribution stating, “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leidos. This donation will provide our students with vital scholarships, hands-on learning experiences, and access to cutting-edge technology. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Leidos, which will enrich our academic programs and the community as a whole.”

The multi-year donation will have a lasting impact on Hampton University. It will fund scholarships, provide learning opportunities at Leidos facilities, and improve the university’s technology to create a more dynamic and interactive educational environment. A significant part of the donation is the creation of the Leidos Innovation Studio at Hampton, where students can intern with Leidos and work on real-world projects, gaining valuable industry experience.

This donation is part of Leidos' ongoing effort to support STEM education and HBCUs. Earlier this month, Leidos also donated to Drake State Community & Technical College in Huntsville, Alabama, continuing their commitment to helping underserved communities in education.

The Leidos-Hampton partnership highlights the importance of collaboration between academia and industry, opening doors for students to gain hands-on experience and empowering them to be leaders in the technology field.