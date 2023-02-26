The Michigan Wolverines’ 2022-23 college basketball season was on the ropes Sunday against the Wisconsin Badgers. A Michigan loss would have dropped them to 16-13 on the campaign and 10-8 in the Big Ten, with road games against Illinois and Indiana on deck to finish the regular season.

The Wolverines coughed up a 10-point second-half lead and trailed by three in the final seconds. But instead of fouling up three, Wisconsin let Hunter Dickinson fire up a prayer 3-pointer for the tie. Of course it went in:

Hunter Dickinson keeps Michigan’s NCAA tourney hopes alive. Forces overtime against Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/QSy52mkskE — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 26, 2023

Michigan went on to dominate the overtime period to earn an 87-79 victory. Instead of 16-13 overall and 10-8 in Big Ten play, the Wolverines are now 17-12 overall and 11-7 in conference. Even if they lose the last two regular-season games on the road, an NCAA Tournament berth seems like a pretty decent bet.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Meanwhile, the Badgers might be on the outside looking in. Wisconsin dropped to 16-12 overall and 8-10 in the Big Ten, with games left against first-place Purdue and last-place Minnesota. While the Dickinson shot was incredible, the decision to not foul up three point has to vex Greg Gard.

This play happened after another crazy Big Ten finish the day before in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes pulled off a miracle comeback in the final minute against the Michigan State Spartans, capped off by a late triple to send the game to overtime. Like Michigan, Iowa went on to win the extra period to win the game.

It’s not March just yet, but it’s already feeling like it in the college basketball world. This was a big day for Michigan basketball.