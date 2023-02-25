Is it March already? Iowa basketball gave the home fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena an early dose of madness after a miraculous comeback victory over Michigan State.

Iowa made five straight 3-pointers to erase what was a seemingly insurmountable 11-point deficit with under a minute remaining in the game. Payton Sandfort tied the game at 101 with a jumper beyond the top of the key with just three seconds left on the clock. The Hawkeyes finished the job in overtime, 112-106, to improve to 18-11 on the season.

Naturally, Twitter exploded after seeing what had transpired in Iowa City. ESPN perhaps summed it up best.

WHAT A COMEBACK‼️ Iowa was down 13 points with 1:34 left in regulation and came back to win in OT 😱 pic.twitter.com/us5fAqtdps — ESPN (@espn) February 25, 2023

David Eickholt of CBS Sports proclaimed that Iowa basketball had definitively earned their invitation to the NCAA Tournament with the stunning victory. Leading bracketologists had the Hawkeyes around the No. 8 or 9 seed. A win should give them plenty of breathing room and could now boost them ahead of the Spartans.

With all of the hysteria, it was easy to forget that right before the improbable run commenced, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery engaged in a bizarre stare down with an official during a timeout after earning a technical call just 30 seconds earlier, per The Athletic’s Chris Vannini. The encounter appeared poised to be just another famous McCaffery meltdown en route to the team’s third straight loss, but instead might have been the catalyst for the epic comeback, according to Dan “Big Cat” Katz of Barstool Sports.

The stare down that started a historic comeback. Down 13 with 1:31 left Iowa wins by 6 in OT https://t.co/z5ypNMa2q2 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 25, 2023

The win will surely go down as one of the greatest regular season victories in program history. It has also raised the bar for the “Big Dance.” An improbable comeback, a near buzzer-beater (by both teams) and crazy antics by a head coach. This game had it all and took fans back to the golden days of college basketball.

Hopefully, it’s a sign of what’s to come.