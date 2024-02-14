A blowout loss to Illinois has fans going after Juwan Howard.

The Michigan basketball team lost 97-68 to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Wednesday night and now fans are attempting to figure out how a coach could possibly be 0-8 against one team.

Howard's team beat number 11 Wisconsin on his birthday, adding to hopes that Michigan basketball could turn things around. Howard pinpointed what his team has been missing after a loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The loss on Tuesday was the latest in a long line of them for the Michigan basketball team and now Juwan Howard is the subject of criticism on Twitter.

Fans Troll Juwan Howard After Loss

Fans and news accounts alike trolled Howard on Twitter.

His 0-8 record vs. the Michigan Wolverines' historical rival seems to be a canary in the coal mine as to his possible firing according to one account.

Fitting end to the Brad Underwood vs Juwan Howard era 8-0 Highlights include: Ayo Buzzer Beater Covid Beatdown in Ann Arbor Double OT win in ‘23 29 point blowout in ‘24 Thanks for the memories Juwan… you always found new ways to lose Illini fans will miss you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3Drg2hwAzp — The BoardRoom (@ILLBoardRoom) February 14, 2024

Michigan Basketball Coach Howard's Record Panned

Howard took the Michigan basketball head coaching job in May 2019 and hasn't taken the Wolverines to a Final Four yet.

Critics say his Elite Eight and Sweet 16 runs from 2021 to 2022 were the result of having former Coach John Beilein's players.

Proponents of Howard note that he's sent players to the NBA including first round picks Jett Howard and Caleb Houstan.

Meanwhile, the world of Twitter is still roasting him.

Most fans seem to think Howard is going to be fired, and have been bringing up the past.

Howard has quality players like Olivier Nkamhoua and Tarris Reed Jr. on his team, but it's not coming together for Michigan and now Howard's record against the Illini is being scrutinized.

“Remember that one time….during Covid, when Michigan ducked Illinois and then tried to claim that they won the regular season championship? Yeah, me too. Juwan could have been 0-9.”