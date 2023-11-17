Michigan will try to keep their perfect record intact even though Jim Harbaugh will not be on the sidelines for the Wolverines

The Michigan football team has been operating at near-peak efficiency all season — when it comes to their on-field performance. As the Wolverines prepare for their Week 12 game against a very solid Maryland Terrapins team, they are on track to return to the College Football Playoff.

However, they will not have head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines once again. He was hit with a 3-game suspension for Michigan's role in a sign-stealing scandal and the violation of the Big Ten's sportsmanship policy.

The suspension was announced last week prior to Michigan's meeting with Penn State, and the school indicated that it would fight the punishment. However, the the Big Ten agreed to close its investigation and Harbaugh agreed that he would not be on the sidelines against Maryland or in the season finale against Ohio State.

That decision diminishes the controversy for the time being, and allows Michigan to concentrate on its final 2 regular season games.

The Wolverines (10-0, 7-0) are hoping to win their 3rd straight Big Ten title and also bring home a national championship. They are currently the No. 3 team in the CFP rankings. Maryland (6-4, 3-4) got off to a strong start, but their victory last week over Nebraska ended a 4-game losing streak.

Maryland pushed Michigan hard a year ago before the Wolverines pulled out a 34-27 triumph. Michigan is coming off a 24-15 road victory over Penn State, and that's the toughest opponent the Wolverines have played to this point in the season. Maryland appears to be the second-toughest opponent, and the Wolverines will be on the road once again.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy will throw for 225 yards and 2 TDs

McCarthy appeared to throw himself into the Heisman Trophy race prior to the Penn State game, but that longshot bid hit a roadblock against the Nittany Lions.

Michigan went to a heavy-duty ground attack against Penn State, and the team's passing attack was basically put in moth balls. McCarthy completed 7 of 8 passes for 60 yards as the Wolverines were content to let their ground game do the work with 46 carries for 227 yards.

However, the Michigan passing game should not be overlooked. McCarthy has demonstrated accuracy, timing and the ability to exploit opposing defenses. He has completed 163 of 214 passes for 2,194 yards with 18 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions this season.

While the Wolverines don't have superstar receivers, they do have a crew of solid pass catchers who know how to get open. Roman Wilson has caught 36 passes for 589 yards and 10 TD receptions, and he has been a fairly dependable big-play performer.

He is joined by wide out Cornelius Johnson, tight end Colston Loveland running backDonovan Edwards as the team's other significant pass-catching threats.

Johnson has caught 26-446-1, Loveland has brought in 29-426-4 and Edwards has been on the receiving end of 24 receptions for 225 yards.

Blake Corum will rush for 125 yards and 2 TDs

This game will bring back memories for star running back Blake Corum, and they are not good ones. He suffered a knee injury last year against Illinois in the game before Michigan played Ohio State. He underwent surgery for the injury and he has recovered fully with an excellent season

Corum has carried the ball 152 times for 794 yards and he has rushed for 18 touchdowns. He is averaging 5.2 yards per carry this season, and that includes a long run of 54 yards.

Corum gets plenty of support from Edwards. He has had 84 carries for 284 yards and has 3 rushing touchdowns. While Edwards is not a major breakaway threat — his long run is 22 yards this season — he can pound the ball between the tackles and get the job done in short-yardage situations.

McCarthy also has the athletic ability to get away from the pass rush, and he has 171 rushing yards and 3 TDs.

Michigan defense will hold Maryland to 10 points

The Wolverines defense has been dynamic all season long. Michigan has allowed just 75 points this season, and their average points allowed of 7.5 points per game is first in the nation.

Junior Colson is the Wolverines leading tackler with 52 stop and 2 tackles for loss.

Jaylen Harrell and Josaiah Stewart are two of Michigan's best big-play makers on defense. Both players have 4.5 sacks, and Stewart has added 6.5 tackles for loss while Harrell has 4.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage.

Defensive back Mike Sainristil is one of the team's best pass defenders as he had 3 interceptions that he has returned 150 yards, 4 passes defended along wit 22 tackles.