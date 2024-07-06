The 2023 Michigan football team was loaded with NFL talent as the national champions had 13 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. No school had as many draft picks as Michigan. So, there is now a lot of talent to replace from last year's squad, but this 2024 Michigan team is going to have a lot of NFL talent as well. In fact, it's looking like they could end up having a few guys taken very early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Michigan football doesn't appear to be as loaded as they were last season, but they still have a lot of good talent. The Wolverines are returning some of their top playmakers from a year ago, especially on defense. Two of those top defensive playmakers are currently projected to be top-15 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ESPN's Matt Miller. The Wolverines have a third player, who is on offense, projected to go top-15 as well.

Cornerback Will Johnson, defensive tackle Mason Graham and tight end Colston Loveland are all projected to be top-15 picks in the previously mentioned ESPN mock draft. All three players had big seasons during the Wolverines' run to the national championship last year, and they are expected to come back even stronger in 2024. Let's take a look at their current projections.

Will Johnson, #3, Denver Broncos

Will Johnson is expected to be the first Michigan football player taken off the board. He was one of the best CBs in college football last year, and he is expected to be the best this season. He is projected to be the third overall pick, and the Denver Broncos are a team that could be in that position when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.

Mason Graham, #7, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings took JJ McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and this projection has them taking another Michigan star early next year. Mason Graham was an absolute beast last year, and he is poised for a big campaign in 2024.

Colston Loveland, #14, Indianapolis Colts

TE Colston Loveland can do it all on offense. He is an elite pass catcher and route runner, and his blocking skills in the run game are excellent as well. He is all around an outstanding NFL prospect, and he is currently projected to be taken 14th overall.

There is still a lot of time before the 2025 NFL Draft, and a lot can change throughout this upcoming season. Still, it looks like Michigan will be well represented in the first round.