The Michigan football team has picked up a lot of steam recently in the recruiting world. It took a little bit for the Wolverines to get rolling in their 2025 class, but they now have one of the best classes in the nation. It wasn’t even in the top-50 not too long ago, but Michigan has landed a lot of top targets in the past month. They could be getting another huge boost as they seem to be in a good spot with five-star OT Andrew Babalola.

Landing Andrew Babalola is not going to be easy, but Michigan football seems to be in a good spot right now. The Wolverines are battling Stanford, Oklahoma, Missouri and Auburn specifically as all five of those schools are in good standing right now. However, Rivals’ Greg Smith thinks that Michigan is in the lead right now.

“Michigan is still in on a lot of quality recruits including four-star offensive lineman Andrew Babalola, who I believe the team leads for right now,” Smith wrote.

Smith said that Babalola is a four-star, but according to 247 Sports, he is a five-star recruit in his regular ranking and his composite ranking.

Andrew Babalola is a rated as the #15 player in the country by 247 Sports, the #3 OT and the top player in the state of Kansas. He currently attends Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, Kansas.

Michigan is a good place for offensive linemen

If you’re a top offensive line recruit, the Michigan football program is a good place to go. The Wolverines have won the Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line in college football two out of the past three years, and the only year that they didn’t win was last season when they won the national championship. Who did they beat? Washington, the team that won the Joe Moore Award. It was clear who really had the best offensive line in college football.

Michigan knows how to develop their OL, and the man that started it all is Sherrone Moore, who is now the head coach of the Wolverines. All of that should help Michigan in their recruitment of Andrew Babalola.