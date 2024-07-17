The Michigan football team has done a great job with recruiting as of late after a slow start to the 2025 class. It took the Wolverines awhile to start landing commits, but once the summer months hit, things took off. Michigan has been rolling in recent weeks, and their 2025 class has been shooting up national rankings. It is now one of the best in the country, and it could be getting even better soon.

Michigan football has been hot on the recruiting trail this past month, and they are hoping to keep the momentum going. The Wolverines still have a good amount of uncommitted targets, and one of them is five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles. Myles is one of the best WRs in the country, and he will be visiting Michigan soon.

“Michigan to host 5-Star WR Jerome Myles at the BBQ at the Big House,” TillDaddy said in a tweet. “Ranked as the 30th best player and 5th best WR in the Class of 2025, per 247 Sports.”

BBQ at the Big House is an event that Michigan holds in the summer at Michigan Stadium, and it is a good opportunity for them to make a good impression on recruits. It is one of their biggest events of the summer, and Jerome Myles will reportedly be there. He would be a huge get for the Wolverines.

Jerome Myles would give Michigan a nice boost

The 2025 Michigan football class would surge up in the national rankings even more if they eventually get a commitment from Jerome Myles. Ole Miss and Utah currently seem to be leading in his recruitment, but the Wolverines have a chance to change that when Myles visits.

Myles is a five-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #30 player in the 2025 class, the #5 WR and the top player in the state of Utah. Can Michigan take him right out of the Utes’ backyard?