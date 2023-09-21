The Michigan football team was without Jim Harbaugh for the first three weeks of the season due to a self-imposed suspension. The Wolverines went with a unique approach for those first three games in terms of head coaches, as four different assistants handled head coaching duties while Harbaugh was gone. Sherrone Moore, Jesse Minter, Jay Harbaugh and Mike Hart all had their own turn to coach instead of just one person taking over for the entire time. It was an interesting choice, but it led to three wins for the Michigan football team, and that's all that matters.

Michigan came into the season ranked #2 and that is where they stand as we head into week four of the college football season. The Wolverines had a pretty easy slate in the non-conference as they took down East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green en route to their 3-0 record. Michigan looked good in weeks one and two and quarterback JJ McCarthy shined, but he had a rough performance last week that raised some eyebrows. The Wolverines ended up winning big against Bowling Green, but McCarthy threw three interceptions and it took longer than most expected for Michigan to pull away in that one. It'll be interesting to see how he bounces back this week.

Rutgers football will come to Ann Arbor on Saturday to kickoff the Big Ten schedule for Michigan football. This will be Jim Harbaugh's first game back from suspension, and the college football world is eager to see how the Wolverines will perform with him back on the sidelines. Here are four predictions for the Michigan-Rutgers football game on Saturday.

JJ McCarthy will throw for 300+ yards

JJ McCarthy performed just as good as any college QB in the first two week's of the season and he led the FBS in QBR after those two games. However, after his poor performance against Bowling Green, his hype has gotten quieter. It was looking like McCarthy was going to be in the thick of the Heisman race, but he can't have games like he did against Bowling Green.

Expect a big game from McCarthy on Saturday. He will have something to prove this weekend, and he's going to have a big game. McCarthy is going to put last week's game behind him, and he's going to throw for over 300 yards for the first time this season.

JJ McCarthy will throw three or more touchdown passes

If JJ McCarthy throws for over 300 yards, he is going to have some of those yards come on touchdown passes. He already has one game this season with three touchdown passes, and he's going to have another one on Saturday against Rutgers. He has found Roman Wilson six times in the end zone already this season, and the two of them are going to have some more good connections on Saturday.

Michigan will not commit a turnover

The biggest issue last week for the Wolverines against Bowling Green was the turnovers. There were three interceptions thrown by McCarthy, and there was also a muffed kickoff. Ball security was certainly a big focus in practice this week for Michigan. Expect the Wolverines to do a good job taking care of the ball.

Donovan Edwards will have a break out game

Where has Donovan Edwards been so far? The stud running back was all over the field in the run game and pass game last season, but he has yet to make any noise this season. In the first three games, Edwards is averaging 3.6 yards per carry and has 96 yards on 27 carries. With Harbaugh back and every coach in their normal position, expect a lot more comfortability this week for the Wolverines. Michigan is going to get Edwards more involved and he should have a big game.

Michigan and Rutgers kick off on Saturday at noon in the Big House.