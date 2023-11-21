Is there an intense rivalry between Michigan and JJ McCarthy mentor Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State football coach Ryan Day?

Two massive college football powerhouses are set to face one another to dent each other's records. The Ohio State football program became the next huge challenge for Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan squad. Not only will it be an intense battle of quarterbacks between JJ McCarthy and Kyle McCord but also an interesting battle of schematics due to Coach Ryan Day. However, as the matchup nears, it looks like one of the coaches does not care for the other when it comes to their name recall.

Jim Harbaugh was asked about the amount of respect he had for Ryan Day, via Andy Backstrom of On 3 Sports.

But, it seems like the Michigan football coach is dodging the question, “It's all about our preparation for Ohio. The days, the minutes, the hours, everything leading up to this game. That's where our focus is on preparing ourselves and planning. Going to practice then execute. So, I mean anything else is irrelevant when you get into this kind of big game week.”

The Ohio State football coach still has not responded to how the Michigan head honcho reacted to him. But, maybe he does not need to. The best response he could give would be to bring out all his weapons in the gridiron. This could very well be an insanely good game that goes down the wire. A final pass in the hands of either Kyle McCord or JJ McCarthy might be just what fans are in for.

Will this statement ignite some fire between the two top college teams in the nation?