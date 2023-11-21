Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh had an interesting take on his locker room amid his three-game suspension.

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh came up with an interesting take on his locker room amid his three-game suspension.

Jim Harbaugh wants his players to stand up for each other while he sits out Michigan's last three games of the season. He ultimately compared their locker room to his mother's bathing suits, per TWH's Christopher Breiler.

“Locker room is a lot like my mom’s bathing suits. I like to see them in one piece.” Jim Harbaugh on how the Michigan locker room is handling the outside noise 🤣 (via @TWH_Chris)pic.twitter.com/xqPAmv6vvz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2023

Jim Harbaugh rocked the football world when news of his three-game suspension broke out on November 11. The Big Ten Conference suspended him in connection to Michigan football's infamous sign-stealing scandal, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Sources: The Big Ten is expected (to) discipline Michigan for the in-person scouting and ongoing sign stealing investigation and will prohibit Jim Harbaugh from being on the sideline until the conclusion of the regular season. He will be allowed to coach during the week,” Thamel wrote.

The Big Ten Conference also released a statement the same day saying the program violated its Sportsmanship Policy. It deemed Michigan football guilty of “conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years.”

Harbaugh and Michigan football accepted the Big Ten's three-game suspension on November 17.

Harbaugh missed Michigan football's 24-15 win over No. 10 Penn State on November 11. He also sat out Michigan's 31-24 win over Maryland last Saturday. Harbaugh won't be around for Michigan's season highly-anticipated season finale against bitter rival Ohio State on November 25.

If Michigan makes it to the College Football Playoff, it seems the door is wide open for Jim Harbaugh's return to the sidelines.

Michigan remains undefeated in 11 games without their leader. Jim Harbaugh's troops are showing resiliency amid his three-game suspension.