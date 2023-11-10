Michigan football HC Jim Harbaugh is suspended for the rest of the season amid the sign-stealing scandal in a stunning move.

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team have constantly been in the headlines since the sign-stealing scandal surfaced. They let go of assistant Connor Stalions, whose name and photo popped up in a number of different situations and caused quite a stir across the country.

Now, Harbaugh has been disciplined for these actions, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘Sources: The Big Ten is expected discipline Michigan for the in-person scouting and ongoing sign stealing investigation and will prohibit Jim Harbaugh from being on the sideline until the conclusion of the regular season. He will be allowed to coach during the week.'

The Big Ten Conference released a long statement as well. Here's part of it:

‘The Big Ten Conference announced today that the University of Michigan has been found in violation of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy for conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition. ‘

With the Michigan football team set to take on Penn State on the road on Saturday, this is a huge blow for them as they try and win the Big Ten and earn a spot once again in the College Football Playoff. However, the pushback by many has not gone over well for Michigan and even letting go of Stalions didn't do much to soften the discussion of what is going on.

It is notable that Thamel reported Harbaugh is suspended for the rest of the regular season, meaning there is a path for him to return for the College Football Playoff if Michigan gets to that point.

The Michigan football team boarded the plane to Penn State and Harbaugh was there, so no questions remain of what happens next.

Michigan's sign-stealing scandal has sparked plenty of reactions

The reactions by other coaches have been far and wide, with current Big Ten coaches expressing their displeasure and others pushing for Harbaugh and Michigan to receive some form of discipline. On top of that, a report came out that other Big Ten schools were involved, prompting reactions from others, including Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano in another puzzling turn of events.

On the flip side, Charlotte head coach and former Michigan assistant Biff Poggi defended Harbaugh just before the report came out from Thamel.

This will now be the second suspension for Harbaugh this season, as he began the year with a three-game suspension due to recruiting violations. With all of the drama going on with Harbaugh and the Michigan football team, the NFL rumors for Harbaugh will also be something to watch in the offseason once again.

While this likely isn't what everybody was expecting, it sure is a strong decision.