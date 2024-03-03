Michigan football quarterback JJ McCarthy finished up his legendary career with the Wolverines a couple months ago by winning the national championship. He only lost one game as a starter at Michigan, and he is now heading to the NFL. He is at the NFL Combine right now, and as the days go on, his stock continues to rise.
JJ McCarthy did go through throwing drills at the NFL Combine, and he did pretty well. Michigan football didn't have a very pass-heavy offense, so it was probably a good idea for him to participate in them. When he did need to pass for the Wolverines, he did well, and he is very capable of making NFL throws. He is receiving a lot of praise after his showing on Saturday.
“He went out there, competed, and threw the ball very, very well,” NFL Network's Peter Shrager said of McCarthy. “I got a text from an NFL evaluator, very respected one saying, ‘Of all these guys, McCarthy translates to the NFL the most.' He had an outstanding day out here.”
When the college football regular season ended, McCarthy was viewed as a later first-round pick, but now, some people are thinking that he could be the third or fourth QB taken in the draft. McCarthy was a winner at Michigan, and at the end of the day, that's the only stat that mattered to him.
During McCarthy's national title winning season with the Wolverines, he finished the year 240-332 for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. His QBR was 88.2, which was the third highest in college football. He had a great year for Michigan, and now, he is ready for the NFL.
The NFL Draft is now less than two months away, and it's going to be interesting to see where the Michigan star ends up. There are a lot of talented QBs in this draft class, and there is wide range for them to land. We'll have to wait and see which NFL team picks up McCarthy.