The Michigan football program, its players, fans and alumni celebrated a masterful 15-0 season in 2024, but that mood of celebration has given way to tragedy in recent days as Wolverines alumnus Craig Roh's wife announced he had passed away from colon cancer.
Many people in the Michigan family have reacted to Roh's death including current head coach Sherrone Moore. Michigan football alumni have focused on the Roh situation even as the team has boasted a record 18 participants at this year's NFL Draft combine.
Among them is Taylor Lewan, the podcast star and free agent NFL lineman who said Roh changed his life for the better.
Lewan Shares Story Behind Roh Friendship
Lewan and Roh played together on opposite sides of the football under former Michigan coach Brady Hoke.
Hoke didn't win a national title with Michigan but he did lead the Wolverines to a Sugar Bowl victory over Virginia Tech during a period with talented players including Roh, Lewan and quarterback Denard Robinson among others.
Lewan credited the stout defensive lineman, who passed away at age 33 to colon cancer, with changing his life.
“Without Craig I never have the opportunity to live the life I do now,” Lewan said on X. “I would never (made) it to college, never go to the NFL, and would never be sitting in the position I am today. So Craig Roh really and truly did change my life for the better.
“I’m heartbroken for his wife Chelsea and their young son who now has to grow up without his father. Anyone who knew Craig knew at his core he was a good person who always tried his best regardless of the circumstances.”
RIP @craigroh pic.twitter.com/AKzey1vseY
— Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 28, 2024
Roh's Impact on Michigan Football
Roh was one of the most solid defensive players for Michigan and set a program record with 51 consecutive starts from 2009 to 2012 during an up-and-down period with Rich Rodriguez and Hoke as head coaches.
He helped seal a triple overtime win over Illinois by a score of 67-65 when he harassed Illini QB Nathan Scheelhaase into an incomplete pass.
“Love you brother,” former Michigan wide receiver Roy Roundtree, also a Cincinnati Bengals player at one time, wrote according to the New York Post. “So sorry to hear this. My deepest condolences. You were a DUDE and your film will forever live on.”
Roh is survived by two-year-old son Max and wife Chelsea.