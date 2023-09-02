Michigan football begins its 2023 season on Saturday against Eastern Carolina in what should be a surefire win for one of the national championship contenders. Ahead of the game, JJ McCarthy and other Wolverines players showed their support for head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was suspended for the first three contests of the campaign after allegedly lying to the NCAA about recruiting violations. Since the NCAA won't likely punish him until next year, Michigan decided to reprimand Harbaugh instead.

You love to see Harbaugh's Michigan football players standing by him. The legendary HC wasn't the least bit happy with the suspension either and sent a fiery message to people who said it was simply a “slap on the wrist.”

“I’ve heard people comment it’s a slap on the wrist, it’s more like a baseball bat to the kneecap,” Harbaugh said. “Or to the shoulder … I’ve never missed three games, unless it was for a broken arm or dislocated shoulder.”

Michigan football is looking to make another run to the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row. Harbaugh has also guided them to back-to-back Big Ten titles. With JJ McCarthy expected to take a big leap and Blake Corum returning to anchor the backfield, the Wolverines appear to be in good hands for another big year.

Harbaugh will be able to return in Week 4 for the team's conference opener against Rutgers. For the time being though, he's able to coach during the week and help the squad prepare for each game.