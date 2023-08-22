The 2023 season is about to begin for Michigan football, and the hype surrounding the program heading into the year is at a level that we haven't seen in a long time. Michigan ranks fifth in returning production and bring back star running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, and perhaps most importantly, quarterback JJ McCarthy. The QB position is often regarded as the most important position in football, and out of all the teams considered to be top contenders in college football this season, Michigan is one of the only ones returning their QB.

Last season, JJ McCarthy completed 64.6% of passes for 2,719 yards, 22 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He struggled a little bit with downfield passes until the last few weeks of the season, but he also got into a little bit more turnover trouble towards the end. Last season was McCarthy's first as a starter, and overall, he had a very solid season. He's expected to be one of the best QBs in college football this season, and his teammates are certainly seeing the hype.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“A lot of really good stuff,” McCarthy's teammate Max Bredeson said according to an article from bluebyninety.com. “He’s really just taking control. He’s a guy you just want to follow to battle. I don’t know how to explain it, but, when he’s in the huddle, you just feel confident in him. You feel like someone is going to make a play. It’s funny, actually, I was a quarterback in high school, and we threw together with the same QB coach, and you could feel it back then, too, just a natural leader. Born guy to take hold of a team.”

With all of the hype around McCarthy and the whole Michigan program, the season can't get here soon enough for Wolverines fans. They don't have to wait much longer as Michigan kicks off the season on September 2nd against East Carolina football.