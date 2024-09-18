The Michigan football team has a huge game this weekend as #11 USC is visiting Ann Arbor to open up Big Ten play. The Wolverines have already lost one game this year, and they can't afford to fall to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in Big Ten play. Michigan needs to get a win this week, and the pressure is on.

One Michigan football player that could especially be feeling some pressure is tight end Marlin Klein. Klein is the backup tight end for the Wolverines, and he got a lot of action on Saturday against Arkansas State because of an injury to Colston Loveland.

It's unclear if Loveland will be back for this weekend's game against USC, but if not, Klein is going to be stepping into a major role in a major game. He and the rest of the team know how big of a game this is, but they are channeling their inner Greg Harden to calm the nerves.

“I think there's always some type of pressure early in the week, but one of the great quotes from Greg Harden, who sadly just passed away, was ‘turn anxiety into excitement,'” Klein said, according to a post from Clayton Sayfie. “As the days go on, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, I think the team is super excited for the showdown on Saturday. I think the main goal right now is being 1-0 in the Big Ten.”

Greg Harden has had a major impact on the Michigan football program, and the entire Wolverines community continues to mourn the loss of a great man and friend.

Michigan needs a win this weekend

Getting a win over USC this weekend would be massive for the Michigan football team. The first three games for the Wolverines have not been great, and they did suffer a blowout loss at home against Texas. However, if the Wolverines can find a way to take down the Trojans on Saturday, their season can be right back on track. They will need to play a lot better than they have played in their first three games, but a win is certainly a possibility.

Colston Loveland injury update

The Colston Loveland injury last weekend was at the top of the list for what Michigan football fans didn't want to see. The offense has struggled mightily through three weeks, and one of the lone bright spots has been the play of Loveland. He is one of the best tight ends in college football, but he left the game on Saturday after landing awkwardly on his arm on a couple different tackles.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore talked about Loveland's injury on the Inside Michigan Football radio show this week, and it doesn't sound like the injury is super serious.

“Colston [Loveland] is continued to be evaluated,” Moore said on the show. It was less serious than we thought. Feel positive about that, but we'll see as the week progresses.”

That is good news for Michigan, and hopefully Loveland will be able to suit up for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines and Trojans will kick off from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at 3:30 ET on Saturday. The game will be airing on CBS, and USC is currently favored by 5.5 points.