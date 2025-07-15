From the jump, Texas quarterback Arch Manning is being predetermined to carry on the family legacy. Already, there are discussions about his NFL Draft prospects, despite his limited playing time in just two games last year.

Now, there's a buzz surrounding him potentially winning the Heisman Trophy this year. Against all the swirl, Manning offered a profound message in three words, per Nick Kosko of On3Sports.com.

“I think you got to walk the walk first,” he said. “I think as much as it wasn’t always fun to sit in those two years, I think I got a lot of respect for my teammates, coming out of this from a place of love, not just being a turd.”

Manning, 21, is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. Additionally, he is the oldest son of media personality Archie Manning. Cooper is the oldest son of the family patriarch Archie Manning.

Manning is destined to be the starting quarterback. This is after prior QB Quinn Ewers declared for the NFL Draft.

This past season, he threw for 939 yards, had nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. He finished with a pass completion rate of 67.8%.

As for Texas, they finished with 13-3 record and 7-1 in the SEC. They lost to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl 28-14.

Among the fever frenzy, longtime college football analyst Paul Finebaum is predicting Manning to contend for the Heisman Trophy.

Recently, he compared Manning to Tim Tebow who won the Heisman in 2007 with Florida.

The driving force behind Arch Manning's Heisman prospects with Texas



Contrary to Manning's own words, there is a natural response among those who want him to be the best. They want him to follow in the footsteps of his family and become the next star quarterback bearing the name of Manning.

In addition, Texas is slated to be a championship contender. Not only that, but with the numbers he put up, Manning shows promise.

But Manning himself has some perspective, per Brett McMurphy of On3Sports.com.

“I'm not really in the business of – this is gonna sound mean – caring what other people think,” he said. “I'm grateful you think that. But I've only played 2 games. I have a lot to prove”

If all goes according to plan, this could mark the beginning of a new era in the Manning family legacy.